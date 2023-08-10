TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Series OD, Match 5

The 5th match of the Super Series OD will see the Typhoons Women (TYP-W) squaring off against Dragons Women (DG-W) at the YMCA Cricket Club in Dublin on Thursday, August 10.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Typhoons Women have won one of their last two matches. Dragons Women, on the other hand, won their last match of the season against the Typhoons Women by 6 wickets.

The Typhoons Women will give it their all to win the match, but Dragons Women are expected to win this encounter.

TYP-W vs DG-W Match Details

The 5th match of the Super Series OD will be played on August 10 at the YMCA Cricket Club in Dublin. The game is set to start at 3:15 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TYP-W vs DG-W, Match 5

Date and Time: 10th August 2023, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: YMCA Cricket Club, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Pacers and spinners both will be crucial on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second. The last match played on this pitch was between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women, where a total of 259 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

TYP-W vs DG-W Form Guide

TYP-W - LW

DG-W - W

TYP-W vs DG-W Probable Playing XI

TYP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Joanna Loughran, R Searle (c), R Stokell, L Little, Jane Butterly, Alice Walsh, L Delany, Lara McBride, M Waldron (wk), Sarah Forbes, Georgina Dempsey

DG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Amy Hunter, Abbi Harison, AN Kelly, Aoife Fisher (c), L Paul, Jaimie Lee Strang (wk), Alana Dalzell, Mollie Devine, Kia Mccartney, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray

TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Waldron

M Waldron is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. A Hunter is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

B Armstrong

S Forbes and B Armstrong are the two best batswomen picks for the Dream11 team. R Stokell played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

L Delany

A Kelly and L Delany are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Atkinson is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

G Dempsey

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Canning and G Dempsey. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Tector is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TYP-W vs DG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

L Delany

L Delany will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. She has smashed 131 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

G Atkinson

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Atkinson as she will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She smashed 71 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for TYP-W vs DG-W, Match 5

A Kelly

L Delany

G Atkinson

B Armstrong

L Paul

Typhoons Women vs Dragons Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowlers, it is advisable to pick at least 6 bowlers and all-rounders in the team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Typhoons Women vs Dragons Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Waldron, A Hunter

Batters: B Armstrong, S Forbes

All-rounders: L Delany, L Paul, A Kelly, G Atkinson, O Prendergast

Bowlers: G Dempsey, A Canning

Typhoons Women vs Dragons Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Waldron

Batters: B Armstrong, S Forbes

All-rounders: L Delany, L Paul, A Kelly, G Atkinson, O Prendergast

Bowlers: G Dempsey, F Sargent, A Tector