TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Arachas Super Series (Ireland’s Women’s ODD) 2022 Match 6

Typhoons Women (TYP-W) will take on Dragons Women (DG-W) in the sixth match of the Arachas Super Series (Ireland’s Women’s ODD) 2022 at the Rush Cricket Club in Dublin on Sunday.

Typhoons have featured in three games so far in this 50-over tournament but are yet to register a win. Their first game was washed out before they lost two in a row. Meanwhile, Dragons have also played three games, winning one and losing two.

TYP-W vs DG-W Probable Playing XIs

Typhoons Women

Mary Waldron (wk), Rebecca Stokell, Louise Little, Georgina Dempsey, Robyn Lewis, Ava Canning, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Sarah Condron, Maria Kerrison, Robyn Searle.

Dragons Women

Amy Hunter (wk), Sarah Forbes, Amy Caulfield, Charlotte Lyons, Leah Paul (c), Arlene Kelly, Alana Dalzell, Cara Murray, Mollie Devine, Kate McEvoy, Orla Prendergast.

Match Details

Match: TYP-W vs DG-W.

Date & Time: July 31, 2022; 3:15 PM IST.

Venue: Rush Cricket Club, Dublin.

Pitch Report

The track at the Rush Cricket Club in Dublin is usually a good one to bat on. There could be some movement for the pacers with the new ball, and the track may also assist spinners as the game progresses.

Today’s TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Robyn Searle may be listed as a wicketkeeper, but she has contributed with both bat and ball. She has got 33 runs and has three wickets this tournament.

Batters

Orla Prendergast has been excellent all-round. She has scored 31 runs and has taken two scalps at an economy rate of 3.31.

All-rounders

Arlene Kelly is in splendid form with both bat and ball. She has amassed 63 runs and has also picked up four wickets.

Georgina Dempsey has looked good with the bat and has got some good starts in both games. She has accumulated 51 runs and taken three wickets.

Bowlers

Ava Canning is in top bowling form, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 4.22.

Five best players to pick in TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Arlene Kelly (DG-W): 211 points

Leah Paul (DG-W): 200 points

Ava Canning (TYP-W): 154 points

Georgina Dempsey (TYP-W): 153 points

Orla Prendergast (DG-W): 144 points.

Key stats for TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Arlene Kelly: 63 runs & 4 wickets

Leah Paul: 76 runs & 3 wickets

Orla Prendergast: 31 runs & 2 wickets

Georgina Dempsey: 51 runs & 3 wickets

Ava Canning: 3 wickets.

TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Typhoons Women vs Dragons Women - Arachas Super Series 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Robyn Searle, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Amy Caulfield, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Kate McEvoy, Ava Canning.

Captain: Arlene Kelly. Vice-captain: Georgina Dempsey.

Dream11 Team for Typhoons Women vs Dragons Women - Arachas Super Series 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Forbes, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Alana Dalzell, Celeste Raack, Kate McEvoy, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent.

Captain: Leah Paul. Vice-captain: Orla Prendergast.

