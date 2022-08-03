TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Arachas Super 20 Trophy Match 7

Typhoons Women (TYP-W) will take on Scorchers Women (SCO-W) in the seventh match of the Arachas Super Series on Wednesday, August 3, at the Pembroke Cricket Club.
Typhoons are having a disappointing campaign, as they haven’t won a single game and are languishing at the bottom. Meanwhile, Scorchers are having an excellent campaign. They are yet to lose a game and are atop the standings.
TYP-W vs SCO-W Probable Playing XIs
Typhoons Women
Rebecca Stokes (C), Mary Waldron (wk), Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Louise Little, Laura Delany, Robyn Searle, Joanna Loughran, Freya Sargent, Jess Mayes, Sophie Strickland.
Scorchers Women
Gaby Lewis (C), Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Bhavi Devchand, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ellie McGee, Christina Coulter Reilly, Jane Maguire, Rachel Delaney.
Match Details
Match: Typhoons Women vs Scorchers Women, Match 7.
Date and Time: Wednesday, August 3; 3:15 PM IST.
Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin, Ireland.
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Pembroke Cricket Club offers assistance to bowlers, and batters struggle to score runs here. The trend should continue in this game too.
Today’s TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeepers
Robyn Searle: She had a great outing in the last game, scoring 45 and helping take four wickets.
Shauna Kavanagh: She performed brilliantly in the previous fixture, scoring 67 runs and effecting four dismissals.
Batter
Gaby Lewis: She's a must-pick for this game. Lewis has been in good touch, scoring 122 at a strike rate of 112.96 in her last match.
All-rounders
Rachel Delaney: She has been consistent so far this season. In her previous game, she grabbed four wickets and also scored 20 runs.
Laura Delany: She's coming off a great performance in her last game. The medium pacer scored 83 and also picked up two wickets.
Bowler
Jane Maguire: She has been lethal with the ball. In three games, she has picked up six wickets at a decent economy.
Five best players to pick in TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 prediction team
Rachel Delaney: 334 points
Robyn Searle: 293 points
Gaby Lewis: 244 points
Shauna Kavanagh: 242 points
Jane Maguire: 232 points.
Key stats for TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 prediction team
Rachel Delaney: Three matches, 39 runs, eight wickets
Robyn Searle: Three matches, 78 runs seven wickets
Gaby Lewis: Two matches, 184 runs
Shauna Kavanagh: Three matches, 134 runs
Jane Maguire: Three matches, six wickets.
TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Robyn Searle, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Rachel Delaney, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Jenny Sparrow, Georgina Dempsey, Laura Delany, Lara Maritz, Freya Sargent.
Captain: Rachel Delaney. Vice-Captain: Robyn Searle.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Robyn Searle, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Rachel Delaney, Jane Maguire, Laura Delany, Mary Waldron, Louise Little, Anna Kerrison, Laura Maritz, Celeste Raack.
Captain: Gaby Lewis. Vice-Captain: Laura Delany.