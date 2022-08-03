TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Arachas Super 20 Trophy Match 7

Typhoons Women (TYP-W) will take on Scorchers Women (SCO-W) in the seventh match of the Arachas Super Series on Wednesday, August 3, at the Pembroke Cricket Club.

Typhoons are having a disappointing campaign, as they haven’t won a single game and are languishing at the bottom. Meanwhile, Scorchers are having an excellent campaign. They are yet to lose a game and are atop the standings.

TYP-W vs SCO-W Probable Playing XIs

Typhoons Women

Rebecca Stokes (C), Mary Waldron (wk), Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Louise Little, Laura Delany, Robyn Searle, Joanna Loughran, Freya Sargent, Jess Mayes, Sophie Strickland.

Scorchers Women

Gaby Lewis (C), Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Bhavi Devchand, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ellie McGee, Christina Coulter Reilly, Jane Maguire, Rachel Delaney.

Match Details

Match: Typhoons Women vs Scorchers Women, Match 7.

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 3; 3:15 PM IST.

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin, Ireland.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pembroke Cricket Club offers assistance to bowlers, and batters struggle to score runs here. The trend should continue in this game too.

Today’s TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Robyn Searle: She had a great outing in the last game, scoring 45 and helping take four wickets.

Shauna Kavanagh: She performed brilliantly in the previous fixture, scoring 67 runs and effecting four dismissals.

Batter

Gaby Lewis: She's a must-pick for this game. Lewis has been in good touch, scoring 122 at a strike rate of 112.96 in her last match.

All-rounders

Rachel Delaney: She has been consistent so far this season. In her previous game, she grabbed four wickets and also scored 20 runs.

Laura Delany: She's coming off a great performance in her last game. The medium pacer scored 83 and also picked up two wickets.

Bowler

Jane Maguire: She has been lethal with the ball. In three games, she has picked up six wickets at a decent economy.

Five best players to pick in TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 prediction team

Rachel Delaney: 334 points

Robyn Searle: 293 points

Gaby Lewis: 244 points

Shauna Kavanagh: 242 points

Jane Maguire: 232 points.

Key stats for TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 prediction team

Rachel Delaney: Three matches, 39 runs, eight wickets

Robyn Searle: Three matches, 78 runs seven wickets

Gaby Lewis: Two matches, 184 runs

Shauna Kavanagh: Three matches, 134 runs

Jane Maguire: Three matches, six wickets.

TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction

TYP vs SCO Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Robyn Searle, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Rachel Delaney, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Jenny Sparrow, Georgina Dempsey, Laura Delany, Lara Maritz, Freya Sargent.

Captain: Rachel Delaney. Vice-Captain: Robyn Searle.

TYP vs SCO Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Robyn Searle, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Rachel Delaney, Jane Maguire, Laura Delany, Mary Waldron, Louise Little, Anna Kerrison, Laura Maritz, Celeste Raack.

Captain: Gaby Lewis. Vice-Captain: Laura Delany.

