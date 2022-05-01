TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Women’s ODD 2022, Match 1

Typhoons Women (TYP-W) will take on Scorchers Women (SCO-W) in the first game of the Ireland Women’s ODD 2022 at the Merrion Cricket Club in Dublin on Sunday.

Scorchers Women won the 50-over competition last year and will be eager to defend their crown. Both teams will be eyeing a solid start to the season.

TYP-W vs SCO-W Probable Playing 11 today

Typhoons Women: Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany (c), Mary Waldron (wk), Joanna Loughran, Louise Little, Robyn Lewis, Celeste Raack, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Freya Sargent, Ava Canning.

Scorchers Women: Rachel Delaney, Gaby Lewis (c), Christina Coulter Reilly, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Eimear Richardson, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Hannah Little, Jane Maguire, Anna Kerrison.

Match Details

TYP-W vs SCO-W, Match 1, Women’s ODD 2022

Date & Time: May 1st 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Merrion Cricket Club, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Merrion Cricket Club in Dublin is usually a good one to bat on. While there could be some movement available for the pacers with the new-ball, the track may also assist the spinners as the game progresses.

Today’s TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shauna Kavanagh is the premier wicketkeeper-batter for Ireland Women. She can contribute effectively with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Gaby Lewis has been a prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket in Ireland. She has also performed well in the international arena.

All-rounder

Laura Delany is someone who can have a big impact with both the bat and ball. She is a wicket-taking bowler who also makes vital runs with the bat.

Bowler

Celeste Raack has a knack for picking up wickets regularly. She has been impressive in her short international career and has been consistent in domestic cricket as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Gaby Lewis (SCO-W)

Laura Delany (SCO-W)

Eimear Richardson (TYP-W)

Rebecca Stokell (TYP-W)

Celeste Raack (SCO-W)

TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Women’s ODD 2022)

Dream11 Team for Typhoons Women vs Scorchers Women - Ireland Women’s ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack, Lara Maritz, Georgina Dempsey.

Captain: Eimear Richardson. Vice-captain: Laura Delany.

Dream11 Team for Typhoons Women vs Scorchers Women - Ireland Women’s ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Jenny Sparrow, Laura Delany, Joanna Loughran, Eimear Richardson, Celeste Raack, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning.

Captain: Gaby Lewis. Vice-captain: Rebecca Stokell.

Edited by Samya Majumdar