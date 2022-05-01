TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Women’s ODD 2022, Match 1

Typhoons Women (TYP-W) will take on Scorchers Women (SCO-W) in the first game of the Ireland Women’s ODD 2022 at the Merrion Cricket Club in Dublin on Sunday.
Scorchers Women won the 50-over competition last year and will be eager to defend their crown. Both teams will be eyeing a solid start to the season.
TYP-W vs SCO-W Probable Playing 11 today
Typhoons Women: Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany (c), Mary Waldron (wk), Joanna Loughran, Louise Little, Robyn Lewis, Celeste Raack, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Freya Sargent, Ava Canning.
Scorchers Women: Rachel Delaney, Gaby Lewis (c), Christina Coulter Reilly, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Eimear Richardson, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Hannah Little, Jane Maguire, Anna Kerrison.
Match Details
TYP-W vs SCO-W, Match 1, Women’s ODD 2022
Date & Time: May 1st 2022, 3:15 PM IST
Venue: Merrion Cricket Club, Dublin
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Merrion Cricket Club in Dublin is usually a good one to bat on. While there could be some movement available for the pacers with the new-ball, the track may also assist the spinners as the game progresses.
Today’s TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Shauna Kavanagh is the premier wicketkeeper-batter for Ireland Women. She can contribute effectively with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Gaby Lewis has been a prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket in Ireland. She has also performed well in the international arena.
All-rounder
Laura Delany is someone who can have a big impact with both the bat and ball. She is a wicket-taking bowler who also makes vital runs with the bat.
Bowler
Celeste Raack has a knack for picking up wickets regularly. She has been impressive in her short international career and has been consistent in domestic cricket as well.
Top 5 best players to pick in TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Gaby Lewis (SCO-W)
Laura Delany (SCO-W)
Eimear Richardson (TYP-W)
Rebecca Stokell (TYP-W)
Celeste Raack (SCO-W)
TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Women’s ODD 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack, Lara Maritz, Georgina Dempsey.
Captain: Eimear Richardson. Vice-captain: Laura Delany.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Jenny Sparrow, Laura Delany, Joanna Loughran, Eimear Richardson, Celeste Raack, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning.
Captain: Gaby Lewis. Vice-captain: Rebecca Stokell.