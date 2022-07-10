TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Women’s T20 2022, Match 8

Typhoons Women (TYP-W) will take on Scorchers Women (SCO-W) in the eighth match of the Ireland Women’s T20 2022 at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason on Sunday, July 9.

Typhoons Women are yet to win a game in the Ireland Women’s T20 2022 despite playing four matches. Their first two games were washed out before they lost two matches in a row. Meanwhile, Scorchers Women have played five encounters, returning with two wins, one loss and two wash-outs.

TYP-W vs SCO-W Probable Playing 11 today

Typhoons Women: Gaby Lewis, Mary Waldron (wk), Robyn Searle, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning, Celeste Raack, Kimli McDonald, Jess Mayes, Sophie Strickland.

Scorchers Women: Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Anna Kerrison, Jenny Sparrow, Sophie MacMahon (c), Christina Coulter, Bhavi Devchand, Ellie McGee, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Niamh MacNulty, Aimee Maguire.

Match Details

TYP-W vs SCO-W, 8th Match, Ireland Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: July 10th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.

Today’s TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mary Waldron seems to be in decent touch with the bat, having scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 186.21 in the Ireland Women’s T20 2022.

Batter

Gaby Lewis has amassed 150 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 185.19.

All-rounders

Laura Delany has been in good form in the Ireland Women’s T20 2022, scoring 175 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 140.00. She can also come in handy with the ball.

Sophie MacMahon has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. She has scored 62 runs and taken two wickets.

Bowler

Celeste Raack has bowled in only two innings, returning with four scalps at an economy rate of 7.38.

Top 5 best players to pick in TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Laura Delany (TYP-W): 244 points

Ellie McGee (SCO-W): 236 points

Gaby Lewis (SCO-W): 219 points

Sophie MacMahon (SCO-W): 176 points

Celeste Raack (TYP-W): 166 points

Important stats for TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Laura Delany: 175 runs

Celeste Raack: 4 wickets

Gaby Lewis: 150 runs

Ellie McGee: 6 wickets

Sophie MacMahon: 62 runs & 2 wickets

TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Typhoons Women vs Scorchers Women - Ireland Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mary Waldron, Rebecca Stokell, Anna Kerrison, Gaby Lewis, Georgina Dempsey, Laura Delany, Ellie McGee, Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz.

Captain: Laura Delany. Vice-captain: Sophie MacMahon.

Dream11 Team for Typhoons Women vs Scorchers Women - Ireland Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Robyn Searle, Rebecca Stokell, Anna Kerrison, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany, Ellie McGee, Sophie MacMahon, Ava Canning, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz.

Captain: Gaby Lewis. Vice-captain: Celeste Raack.

