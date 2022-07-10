TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Women’s T20 2022, Match 8

Typhoons Women (TYP-W) will take on Scorchers Women (SCO-W) in the eighth match of the Ireland Women’s T20 2022 at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason on Sunday, July 9.
Typhoons Women are yet to win a game in the Ireland Women’s T20 2022 despite playing four matches. Their first two games were washed out before they lost two matches in a row. Meanwhile, Scorchers Women have played five encounters, returning with two wins, one loss and two wash-outs.
TYP-W vs SCO-W Probable Playing 11 today
Typhoons Women: Gaby Lewis, Mary Waldron (wk), Robyn Searle, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning, Celeste Raack, Kimli McDonald, Jess Mayes, Sophie Strickland.
Scorchers Women: Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Anna Kerrison, Jenny Sparrow, Sophie MacMahon (c), Christina Coulter, Bhavi Devchand, Ellie McGee, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Niamh MacNulty, Aimee Maguire.
Match Details
TYP-W vs SCO-W, 8th Match, Ireland Women’s T20 2022
Date & Time: July 10th 2022, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.
Today’s TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Mary Waldron seems to be in decent touch with the bat, having scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 186.21 in the Ireland Women’s T20 2022.
Batter
Gaby Lewis has amassed 150 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 185.19.
All-rounders
Laura Delany has been in good form in the Ireland Women’s T20 2022, scoring 175 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 140.00. She can also come in handy with the ball.
Sophie MacMahon has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. She has scored 62 runs and taken two wickets.
Bowler
Celeste Raack has bowled in only two innings, returning with four scalps at an economy rate of 7.38.
Top 5 best players to pick in TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Laura Delany (TYP-W): 244 points
Ellie McGee (SCO-W): 236 points
Gaby Lewis (SCO-W): 219 points
Sophie MacMahon (SCO-W): 176 points
Celeste Raack (TYP-W): 166 points
Important stats for TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Laura Delany: 175 runs
Celeste Raack: 4 wickets
Gaby Lewis: 150 runs
Ellie McGee: 6 wickets
Sophie MacMahon: 62 runs & 2 wickets
TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Women’s T20 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mary Waldron, Rebecca Stokell, Anna Kerrison, Gaby Lewis, Georgina Dempsey, Laura Delany, Ellie McGee, Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz.
Captain: Laura Delany. Vice-captain: Sophie MacMahon.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Robyn Searle, Rebecca Stokell, Anna Kerrison, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany, Ellie McGee, Sophie MacMahon, Ava Canning, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz.
Captain: Gaby Lewis. Vice-captain: Celeste Raack.