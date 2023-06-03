TYR vs KS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s KCC T10 Elite League match – June 3, 2023

The second match of the KCC T10 Elite League is all set to unveil on June 3 at 10:45 PM IST as tally Riders prepare to take on Kuwait Swedish. The game will be held at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. Both teams will be eyeing their maiden victory in this tournament to get the ball rolling in the right direction.

As we build up to this fixture, we bring you the top 3 players whom you should be considering as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming TYR vs KS Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Kashif Shareef (TYR) - 7.5 credits

Shareef is a very dynamic all-rounder for his side. In five T10 innings, Kashif averages 41.25 with the bat and has an explosive strike rate of over 190. In his short T10 career, he has amassed 165 runs which include one fifty-plus score to his name.

And with the ball, Kashif has picked up five wickets at an impressive average of 14.6. His all-round capabilities make him an ideal candidate for the captain or vice-captain position in your TYR vs KS Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Meet Bhavsar (TYR) - 8.5 credits

Meet Bhavsar (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

The 18-year-old youngster has a bright future ahead of him. In just 4 T10 games, Meet has clobbered over 100 runs at a stunning average of 33.66 with an explosive strike rate of just around 288. Besides, he has also managed to register a half-century in the shortest format of the game.

#1 Usman Ghani Patel (KS) - 9 credits

The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has a very impressive record in T20 cricket. In seven innings, he averages 31.5 and has the highest individual score of 75.

With a strike rate of just under 140, Usman can shine with the bat. Hence, he is definitely worth featuring in your TYR vs KS Dream11 prediction match as a captain or a vice-captain.

