TZ vs LZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Chandigarh T20 2023 Match 4

Terrace Zone will take on Leisure Zone in match number four of the Chandigarh T20 2023 at the Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TZ vs LZ Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Terrace Zone had one game scheduled on the first day of the tournament, which was against Rose Zone. However, it got washed out. On the other hand, this will be the first game of the competition for the Leisure Zone.

TZ vs LZ, Match Details

The 4th match of the Chandigarh T20 2023 between Terrace Zone and Leisure Zone will be played on August 5, 2023, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh. The game is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TZ vs LZ

Date & Time: August 5, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The track at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh is likely to be a good one to bat on. It may also assist the bowlers. The spinners, in particular, might get some turn.

TZ vs LZ Probable Playing 11 today

Terrace Zone Team News

No major injury concerns.

Terrace Zone Probable Playing XI: Arjit Singh (wk), Abhijeet Garg, Taranpreet Singh, Harshit Singh, Ravinder Pal-Singh, Nikhil Sharma, Amrit Lubana, Mandeep Singh, Nipun Sharda, Janam Ober, Chaitanya Sharma

Leisure Zone Team News

No major injury concerns.

Leisure Zone Probable Playing XI: Mayank Sidhu (wk), Gaurav Puri, Tushar Doshi, Arjun Azad, Surya Narayan Yadav, Arpit Pannu, Yuvraj Rai, Hardik Choudhary, Murugan Ashwin, Jagjit Singh, Prince Kumar

Today’s TZ vs LZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mayank Sidhu

Mayank Sidhu is usually very good behind the stumps and he could collect some vital points through catches, stumpings, and runouts. Moreover, he can make handy contributions with the bat.

Top Batter Pick

Taranpreet Singh

Taranpreet Singh is going to be one of the premier batters for TZ. He can get big scores and score at a good rate as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amrit Lubana

Amrit Lubana can be effective with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has played a couple of first-class matches for Chandigarh along with one List ‘A’ game and three T20s.

Top Bowler Pick

Murugan Ashwin

Murugan Ashwin is one of the renowned bowlers who will be featured in this league. The leg-spinner has played 98 T20 matches and has picked up 94 wickets at an economy rate of 7.35.

TZ vs LZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Ravinder Pal-Singh

Ravinder Pal-Singh is someone who can go big with the bat and get substantial scores. He has the ability to hit boundaries at will. Moreover, he can be more than effective with the ball.

Gaurav Puri

Gaurav Puri has played a handful of T20 matches for Chandigarh. He has scored 242 runs while averaging 24.20 and striking at 156.12. He is a proper six-hitter.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TZ vs LZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ravinder Pal-Singh (TZ)

Gaurav Puri (LZ)

Abhijeet Garg (TZ)

Murugan Ashwin (LZ)

Amrit Lubana (TZ)

TZ vs LZ match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and good top-order batters and they could be the key. Thus the likes of Taranpreet Singh, Gaurav Puri, Ravinder Pal-Singh, Amrit Lubana, and Arpit Pannu could be the ones to watch out for.

TZ vs LZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Terrace Zone vs Leisure Zone - Chandigarh T20 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Mayank Sidhu

Batters: Taranpreet Singh, Gaurav Puri, Abhijeet Garg

All-rounders: Ravinder Pal-Singh, Amrit Lubana, Arpit Pannu, Yuvraj Rai

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh

TZ vs LZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Terrace Zone vs Leisure Zone - Chandigarh T20 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Mayank Sidhu

Batters: Taranpreet Singh, Gaurav Puri

All-rounders: Ravinder Pal-Singh, Amrit Lubana, Arpit Pannu, Yuvraj Rai, Nikhil Sharma

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, Chaitanya Sharma, Prince Kumar