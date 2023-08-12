TZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20, Match 17

The 17th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will see Terrace Zone (TZ) squaring off against Sukhna Zone (SZ) at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh on Saturday, August 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Terrace Zone have been winless in five matches. Sukhna Zone, on the other hand, have three victories in five appearances of the tournament.

Terrace Zone will give it their all to win the match, but Sukhna Zone are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TZ vs SZ Match Details

The 17th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will be played on August 12 at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TZ vs SZ, Match 17

Date and Time: 12th August 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between Leisure Zone and Rock Zone, where a total of 340 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

TZ vs SZ Form Guide

TZ - Won 0 of their last 5 matches

SZ - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

TZ vs SZ Probable Playing XI

TZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhijeet Garg, A Duggal, H Singh, Taranpreet Singh, RP Singh, Nikhil Sharma, A Singh, Bhagmender Lather (c), Mandeep Singh, N Sharda (wk), C Sharma

SZ Playing XI

No injury updates

P Yadav (wk), Rohit Dhanda, M Khan, N Pajni, P Ahlawat, C Singh, A Shukla, S Singh (c), S Saini, Vikas Kumar, Raghav Goyal

TZ vs SZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Yadav

P Yadav is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Arslan

N Pajni and M Arslan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Saharan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Singh

C Singh and A Bulana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Nirmohi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shukla and S Nirmohi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TZ vs SZ match captain and vice-captain choices

A Shukla

A Shukla will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 224 points in the last three matches.

S Nirmohi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Nirmohi as he will bat in the middle order and also complete crucial overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 188 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for TZ vs SZ, Match 17

C Singh

S Nirmohi

A Shukla

M Singh

P Yadav

Terrace Zone vs Sukhna Zone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Terrace Zone vs Sukhna Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Yadav, A Singh

Batters: N Pajni, M Arslan, S Saharan

All-rounders: C Singh, A Lubana

Bowlers: S Nirmohi (vc), A Shukla (c), M Singh, V Kumar

Terrace Zone vs Sukhna Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Yadav, A Singh

Batters: N Pajni, M Arslan, S Saharan, H Singh

All-rounders: C Singh, A Lubana

Bowlers: S Nirmohi (vc), A Shukla (c), M Singh