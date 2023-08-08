TZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20, Match 9

Match 9 of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will see Terrace Zone (TZ) squaring off against Sukhna Zone (SZ) at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh on Tuesday, August 8.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Terrace Zone have won none of their last three matches. Sukhna Zone, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches. Terrace Zone will give it their all to win the match, but Sukhna Zone are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TZ vs SZ Match Details

Match 9 of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will be played on August 8 at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 9:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TZ vs SZ, Match 9

Date and Time: August 8, 2023, 9:30 am IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between Rose Zone and Plaza Zone, where a total of 293 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

TZ vs SZ Form Guide

TZ - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

SZ - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

TZ vs SZ Probable Playing XI

TZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhijeet Garg, H Singh, A Duggal, Taranpreet Singh, Nikhil Sharma, RP Singh, A Singh (wk), Amrit Lubana, Bhagmender Lather (c), Mandeep Singh, N Thakur

SZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Pratham Singh (wk), Rohit Dhanda, M Khan, N Pajni, P Ahlawat, C Singh, A Shukla, S Singh (c), S Saini, Vikas Kumar, Raghav Goyal

TZ vs SZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Yadav

P Yadav is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Arslan

N Pajni and M Arslan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Singh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Pal Singh

C Singh and R Pal Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Nirmohi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Singh and S Nirmohi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Shukla is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TZ vs SZ match captain and vice-captain choices

R Pal Singh

R Pal Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He scored eight runs and took two wickets in the last match.

S Nirmohi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Nirmohi the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete crucial overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 159 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for TZ vs SZ, Match 9

C Singh

R Pal Singh

S Nirmohi

A Shukla

P Yadav

Terrace Zone vs Sukhna Zone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Terrace Zone vs Sukhna Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Yadav

Batters: N Pajni, M Arslan, T Singh

All-rounders: C Singh, R Pal Singh, S Singh

Bowlers: S Nirmohi, M Singh, V Kumar, A Shukla

Terrace Zone vs Sukhna Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Yadav, A Singh

Batters: S Saharan, M Arslan

All-rounders: C Singh, R Pal Singh, V Thind, B Lather

Bowlers: S Nirmohi, M Singh, A Shukla