UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Plate Final

The Plate Final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 has United Arab Emirates U-19 (UAE-U19) taking on Ireland U-19 (IRE-U19) at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Monday.

Ireland, despite their potential, haven't performed as per expectations at the World Cup. Although the likes of Muzamil Sherzad and Phil le Roux have done well, the Irish haven't clicked as a unit. They will be keen to end the tournament on a high against the UAE, who come into the game on the back of a big win over West Indies. With momentum on their side, UAE will start as slight favourites, but Ireland's bowling prowess should make for a great contest at Queen's Park Oval.

UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Probable Playing XIs

UAE-U19 XI

Aryansh Sharma (wk), Kai Smith, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (c), Punya Mehra, Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Shival Bawa, Ronak Panoly, Jash Giyanani and Sailles Jaishankar

IRE-U19 XI

Nathan McGuire, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox (wk), Tim Tector (c), Phil le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Liam Doherty, Matt Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Reuben Wilson and Muzamil Sherzad

Match Details

UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19, ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, Plate Final

Date and Time: 31st January 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Queen's Park Oval with ample movement available off the surface for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will look to score quick runs in the powerplay overs with the powerplay restrictions coming into play. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today's UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kai Smith: Kai Smith is a technically sound batter who is known for his knack for scoring big runs. Although he hasn't really fired for UAE in this tournament, Smith is capable of flipping the script with a better performance. Although Joshua Cox is also a decent option, Kai Smith is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Tim Tector: Ireland captain Tim Tector is one of the better batters in the Irish batting unit. Although he has shown glimpses of his ability at the World Cup, he is due for a big knock in the middle order. With Tector coming into his game on the back of some decent form, he is a must-have in your UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Liam Doherty: Liam Doherty hasn't really fired for the Irish in this tournament with the all-rounder being demoted down the batting order as well. However, Doherty provides much-needed balance with his explosive batting and medium-pace, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

Jash Giyanani: Jash Giyanani has been the UAE's best bowler in the tournament with eight wickets to show for his efforts. The star bowler will be keen to continue his fine form and with the conditions also playing into his hands, he should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Three best players to pick in UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Matt Humphreys (IRE-U19) - 443 points

Muzamil Sherzad (IRE-U19) - 369 points

Aayan Khan (UAE-U19) - 336 points

Key stats for UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Phil le Roux: 151 runs in 5 U-19 World Cup 2022 matches, Average: 50.33

Muzamil Sherzad: 11 wickets in 4 U-19 World Cup 2022 matches, Average: 14.45

Jash Giyanani: 8 wickets in 5 U-19 World Cup 2022 matches, Average: 16.38

UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (U-19 World Cup 2022)

UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Smith, J Cox, A Sharafu, T Tector, P le Roux, D Parashar, A Naseer, L Doherty, J Giyanani, M Humphreys and M Sherzad

Captain: T Tector. Vice-captain: A Sharafu.

UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Smith, J Cox, A Sharafu, T Tector, P Mehra, N McGuire, A Naseer, L Doherty, J Giyanani, J Forbes and M Sherzad

Captain: T Tector. Vice-captain: A Naseer.

Edited by Samya Majumdar