UAE-U19 vs ML-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 Asia Division 1 Qualifier, Match 1

The first match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will see Malaysia Under 19 (ML-U19) squaring off against the United Arab Emirates Under 19 (UAE-U19) at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, February 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ML-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. UAE-U19 have various in-form players who can help the team win this year's tournament.

Malaysia Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but the United Arab Emirates Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ML-U19 vs UAE-U19 Match Details

The first match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will be played on February 24 at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ML-U19 vs UAE-U19, Match 1

Date and Time: February 24, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is a batting paradise, where fans may see a lot of runs. Bowlers who bowl in the right areas will be able to take some wickets. Spinners may come in handy.

ML-U19 vs UAE-U19 Form Guide

ML-U19 - Will be playing their first match

UAE-U19 - Will be playing their first match

ML-U19 vs UAE-U19 Probable Playing XI

ML-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

M Hairal (wk), H Hariz, M Azri, M Bahrin, S Rajaratnam, H Haiqal, A Malek, H Bin Panggi, M Fitri, A Aras, S Syamael

UAE-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

A Sharma (wk), T Suri, A Khan, D Parashar, E Dsouza, M Merchant, A Saxena, H Shetty, H Desai, H Seth, A Badami

ML-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sharma

A Sharma is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Hairal is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Parashar

M Hariz and D Parashar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Khan has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Malek

M Merchant and A Malek are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Haiqal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Fitri

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Desai and M Fitri. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Seth is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ML-U19 vs UAE-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

D Parashar

D Parashar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

A Malek

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Malek as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for ML-U19 vs UAE-U19, Match 1

A Malek

D Parashar

H Haiqal

A Khan

M Hariz

Malaysia Under 19 vs United Arab Emirates Under 19 Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least four top-order batters who will bat in the top order.. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia Under 19 vs United Arab Emirates Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sharma

Batters: A Khan, M Hariz, D Parashar, M Azri

All-rounders: A Malek, H Haiqal, M Merchant

Bowlers: H Desai, H Seth, M Fitri

Malaysia Under 19 vs United Arab Emirates Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sharma

Batters: A Khan, M Hariz, D Parashar

All-rounders: A Malek, H Haiqal, M Merchant, H Bin Pangg, A Saxena

Bowlers: H Desai, M Fitri

