UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Under-19 World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal

The first quarterfinal of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 will see United Arab Emirates (UAE) take on Uganda (UGA) at the Queen's Park Oval Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Uganda U19 are having a tough campaign, having lost all three of their games so far. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates have lost two of their three matches. The UAE won their only match against Canada U19 by 49 runs.

Since both teams failed to bat well in their last match, they'll have to be careful in this game when they face off against each other.

UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Probable Playing XIs

UAE-U19 XI

Soorya Satish, Kai Smith (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (c), Punya Mehra, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Ronak Panoly, Afzal Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani.

UGA-U19 XI

Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Ronald Lutaaya, Pascal Murungi (C), Ronald Opio, Juma Miyagi, Joseph Baguma, Christopher Kidega, Matthew Musinguzi, Yunusu Sowobi.

Match Details

Match: UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19, U19 World Cup 2022, 1st Quarter-Final.

Date and Time: 25th January 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Queen's Park Oval Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Queen's Park Oval Stadium in Trinidad has assisted batters in the last four Under 19 World Cup 2022 games. Batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred choice at the venue.

Today's UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Cyrus Kakuru: Kakuru batted top of the order in the last game and is expected to play a key role in this game. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Alishan Sharafu: Sharafu is a very talented batter, and in this must-win game, a big score from him is expected. He has scored 81 runs in his last three games, so he's due a big one. Sharafu should be a good addition to your UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Pascal Murungi: Murungi is a top all-rounder for his side. He has scored 103 runs and picked up eight wickets in three games so far, making him a must-have in your UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Juma Miyagi: Miyagi is a top-quality bowling all-rounder, despite his underwhelming batting exploits. He has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 6.16 in three games so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Jash Giyanani (UAE-U19) - 174 points.

Isaac Ategeka (UGA-U19) - 70 points.

Aayan Khan (UAE-U19) - 100 points.

Key stats for UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Punya Mehra - 125 runs in his last three games; batting average: 41.66.

Ali Naseer – 134 runs and one wicket in his last three games; batting average: 44.66.

Joseph Baguma - 18 runs and three wickets in his last three games; bowling average: 41.66.

UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Prediction

UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cyrus Kakuru, Alishan Sharafu, Punya Mehra, Isaac Ategeka, Dhruv Parashar, Ali Naseer, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma, Jash Giyanani, Adhitya Shetty, Juma Miyagi.

Captain: Pascal Murungi. Vice-captain: Ali Naseer.

UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cyrus Kakuru, Alishan Sharafu, Punya Mehra, Brian Asaba, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma, Jash Giyanani, Afzal Khan, Juma Miyagi.

Captain: Pascal Murungi. Vice-captain: Alishan Sharafu.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee