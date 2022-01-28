UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Plate Semi-final 1

UAE U19 will take on West Indies U19 in the first Plate semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. The match will take place at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday.

West Indies U19 have been inconsistent in this tournament. They have won one and lost two in the group stages which saw them move into the Plate Group. But they did record a comprehensive win over PNG U19 in their Plate quarter-final game. Meanwhile, UAE U19 started with a win before losing two games in a row. But they registered a nervy one-wicket win over Uganda in their Plate quarter-final.

UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

UAE U19: Soorya Sathish, Kai Smith (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (c), Punya Mehra, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Ronak Panoly, Aayan Afzal Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani

West Indies U19: Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu (c), Teddy Bishop, Kevin Wickham, Jordan Johnson, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Anderson Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Nathan Edwards, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne

Match Details

Match: UAE-U19 vs WI-U19

Date & Time: January 28th 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The track at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad has been a good one to bat on. There has been movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners have found some turn as well.

Today’s UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rivaldo Clarke has made some good contributions in this tournament. He has got 95 runs in four innings so far.

Batters

Alishan Sharafu has got some decent starts throughout this competition and has mustered 95 runs.

All-rounders

Matthew Nandu is in top form with both bat and ball. He smashed 128 in the last game and overall, he has taken four wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

McKenny Clarke is in solid bowling form and has returned with five scalps at an economy of 3.63.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Matthew Nandu (WI-U19): 331 points

McKenny Clarke (WI-U19): 266 points

Adhitya Shetty (UAE-U19): 252 points

Shiva Sankar (WI-U19): 231 points

Ali Naseer (UAE-U19): 219 points

Important stats for UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Ali Naseer: 138 runs & 1 wicket

Adhitya Shetty: 6 wickets

Matthew Nandu: 143 runs & 4 wickets

McKenny Clarke: 62 runs & 5 wickets

UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for UAE U19 vs West Indies U19 - ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Plate Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kai Smith, Rivaldo Clarke, Alishan Sharafu, Teddy Bishop, Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, McKenny Clarke, Adhitya Shetty, Shiva Sankar

Captain: McKenny Clarke Vice-captain: Matthew Nandu

Dream11 Team for UAE U19 vs West Indies U19 - ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Plate Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rivaldo Clarke, Alishan Sharafu, Punya Mehra, Teddy Bishop, Shaqkere Parris, Kevin Wickham, Matthew Nandu, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne, Adhitya Shetty

Captain: Matthew Nandu Vice-captain: Ali Naseer

