UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Plate Semi-final 1

UAE U19 will take on West Indies U19 in the first Plate semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. The match will take place at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday.
West Indies U19 have been inconsistent in this tournament. They have won one and lost two in the group stages which saw them move into the Plate Group. But they did record a comprehensive win over PNG U19 in their Plate quarter-final game. Meanwhile, UAE U19 started with a win before losing two games in a row. But they registered a nervy one-wicket win over Uganda in their Plate quarter-final.
UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable Playing 11 today
UAE U19: Soorya Sathish, Kai Smith (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (c), Punya Mehra, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Ronak Panoly, Aayan Afzal Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani
West Indies U19: Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu (c), Teddy Bishop, Kevin Wickham, Jordan Johnson, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Anderson Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Nathan Edwards, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne
Match Details
Match: UAE-U19 vs WI-U19
Date & Time: January 28th 2022, 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Pitch Report
The track at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad has been a good one to bat on. There has been movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners have found some turn as well.
Today’s UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Rivaldo Clarke has made some good contributions in this tournament. He has got 95 runs in four innings so far.
Batters
Alishan Sharafu has got some decent starts throughout this competition and has mustered 95 runs.
All-rounders
Matthew Nandu is in top form with both bat and ball. He smashed 128 in the last game and overall, he has taken four wickets with the ball.
Bowlers
McKenny Clarke is in solid bowling form and has returned with five scalps at an economy of 3.63.
Top 5 best players to pick in UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team
Matthew Nandu (WI-U19): 331 points
McKenny Clarke (WI-U19): 266 points
Adhitya Shetty (UAE-U19): 252 points
Shiva Sankar (WI-U19): 231 points
Ali Naseer (UAE-U19): 219 points
Important stats for UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team
Ali Naseer: 138 runs & 1 wicket
Adhitya Shetty: 6 wickets
Matthew Nandu: 143 runs & 4 wickets
McKenny Clarke: 62 runs & 5 wickets
UAE-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kai Smith, Rivaldo Clarke, Alishan Sharafu, Teddy Bishop, Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, McKenny Clarke, Adhitya Shetty, Shiva Sankar
Captain: McKenny Clarke Vice-captain: Matthew Nandu
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rivaldo Clarke, Alishan Sharafu, Punya Mehra, Teddy Bishop, Shaqkere Parris, Kevin Wickham, Matthew Nandu, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne, Adhitya Shetty
Captain: Matthew Nandu Vice-captain: Ali Naseer