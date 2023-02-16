UAE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghanistan tour of United Arab Emirates 2023, Match 1

The 1st match of the Afghanistan tour of the United Arab Emirates 2023 will see the United Arab Emirates (UAE) squaring off against Afghanistan (AFG) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Dubai on Monday, February 16.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Afghanistan lost their last T20 series against Ireland by 3-2. The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, lost their last T20 series against Bangladesh by a margin of 2-0.

The United Arab Emirates will give it their all to win the match, but Afghanistan are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

UAE vs AFG Match Details

The first match of the Afghanistan tour of the United Arab Emirates 2023 will be played on February 16 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE vs AFG, Match 1

Date and Time: 16th February 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

UAE vs AFG Form Guide

UAE - Will be playing their first match

AFG - Will be playing their first match

UAE vs AFG Probable Playing XI

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates.

Muhammad Waseem, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, CP Rizwan (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddiqui, Akif Raja.

AFG Playing XI

No injury updates.

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

UAE vs AFG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Gurbaz

R Gurbaz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Aravind is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Zazai

W Muhammad and H Zazai are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. C Rizwan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Mustafa

R Mustafa and A Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Janat is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Farooqi and R Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Ur Rehman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

UAE vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

R Gurbaz

R Gurbaz will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

R Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Khan as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for UAE vs AFG, Match 1

R Gurbaz

H Zazai

R Mustafa

W Muhammad

R Khan

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz.

Batters: W Muhammad, C Rizwan, H Zazai, I Zadran.

All-rounders: A Khan, R Mustafa.

Bowlers: R Khan, F Farooqi, M Ur Rehman, K Meiyappan.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz.

Batters: W Muhammad, C Rizwan, H Zazai.

All-rounders: A Khan, R Mustafa.

Bowlers: R Khan, F Farooqi, M Ur Rehman, K Meiyappan, N Ul Haq.

