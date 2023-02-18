UAE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan (AFG) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, February 18th. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UAE vs AFG Dream11 prediction.

Despite a good showing from the UAE, Afghanistan landed the first blow in the series. The likes of Karim Janat and Rashid Khan stood out in the previous game and the Afghans will be keen to continue their form.

While Afghanistan will start as the favorites, the UAE cannot be taken lightly. They have a good mix of youth and experience, with the duo of Waseem Muhammad and Aayan Khan Afzal being key.

With the outcome of the series on the line, a cracking game is on the cards in Abu Dhabi.

UAE vs AFG Match Details, 2nd T20I

UAE and Afghanistan will face off in the second T20I at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE vs AFG, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 18th February 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming: Fancode

UAE vs AFG probable playing 11s for today’s match

UAE injury/team news

No injury concerns for UAE.

UAE probable playing 11

Vriitya Aravind (wk), Waseem Muhammad, CP Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan Afzal, Zawar Farid, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan and Jawadullah.

Afghanistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan probable playing 11

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Afsar Zazai (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen ul Haq.

UAE vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (36 matches, 906 runs, Average: 25.17)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has consistently performed for Afghanistan, scoring 906 runs at an average of 25.17 in T20Is. He has a strike rate in excess of 125 and five fifties to his name as well. With Gurbaz capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a top pick for your UAE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Waseem Muhammad (33 off 35 in the previous match)

Waseem Muhammad is perhaps the UAE's best batter in this format. He has 776 runs in 21 matches with an average of 38.80. His strike rate of 140.33 holds him in high regard too. With Muhammad adding value with the ball as well, he is a fine addition to your UAE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Karim Janat (53 off 38 & 0/12 in the previous match)

Karim Janat was the Player of the Match in the previous T20I, scoring a 38-ball 53 in the middle order. He has been in good form with both the bat and ball, standing out for Fortune Barishal in the BPL. With Janat likely to play a prominent role once again, he is a fine pick for your UAE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Zahoor Khan (38 matches, 47 wickets, Average: 19.43)

Zahoor Khan has a brilliant record in this format, picking up 47 wickets in 38 matches. He has an average of 19.43 with the ball and returned with figures of 1/29 in his four overs in the previous game. Given his experience and death-bowling skills, Zahoor is a must-have in your UAE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

UAE vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is one of the best bowlers in the world and for good reason. He has 124 wickets in 75 matches at a strike rate of 13.76. Rashid can also score quick runs down the order, making for a fine captaincy pick for your UAE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Rohan Mustafa

Rohan Mustafa showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 22 runs off just 15 balls. Mustafa, who was one of the top-performing local players in ILT20, has played in 55 T20Is. With Mustafa bound to have a say with both the bat and ball, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your UAE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UAE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rahmanullah Gurbaz 906 runs in 36 matches Rashid Khan 124 wickets in 75 matches Fazalhaq Farooqi 21 wickets in 18 matches Junaid Siddique 2/30 in the previous match Waseem Muhammad 776 runs in 21 matches

UAE vs AFG match expert tips for 2nd T20I

Junaid Siddique is another highly-rated UAE bowler who has been impressive of late. He was their best bowler in the previous game with two wickets to his name. With Siddique capable of claiming wickets both with the new ball and in the death overs, he is a good choice for your UAE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

UAE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

UAE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa (vc), Karim Janat, Aayan Khan Afzal

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (c), Zahoor Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Junaid Siddique

UAE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

UAE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Afsar Zazai

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Waseem Muhammad (vc)

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Karim Janat, Aayan Khan Afzal, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Junaid Siddique

