UAE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for UAE vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I

The United Arab Emirates will be up against Afghanistan (UAE vs AFG) in the 3rd T20I of the UAE vs Afghanistan series on Sunday (February 19). The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for 3rd T20I.

Going into the series decider, the series is locked at 1-1 between both sides. Visitors Afghanistan won the first T20I as they successfully chased down the UAE’s total of 143. Karim Janat was the star of the show and scored a wonderful half-century that took his side past the finishing line.

Meanwhile, hosts UAE bounced back strongly and gave a great account of themselves in the second match. They restricted Afghanistan to a score of 137/6 and then chased that down with 10 balls to spare.

UAE vs AFG Match Details, 3rd T20I

The 3rd T20I of UAE vs Afghanistan will be played on 19th February at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE vs AFG, UAE vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: February 19, 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode.

UAE vs AFG Pitch Report

The last two matches held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi have been relatively low-scoring encounters. Both sides have failed to cross the 150-run mark so far. Bowling first will be a wise idea on this track for the team that wins the toss.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 0.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 2.

Average first innings score: 139.5.

Average second innings score: 142.

UAE vs AFG Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

United Arab Emirates: L W.

Afghanistan: W L.

UAE vs AFG probable playing 11s for today’s match

United Arab Emirates Injury/Team News

There are no injury updates for the United Arab Emirates ahead of this match.

United Arab Emirates Probable Playing 11

Rohan Mustafa (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Muhammad Waseem, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zawar Farid, Chundangapoyil Puthiyapurayil Rizwan, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah.

Afghanistan Injury/Team News

There are no injury updates for Afghanistan ahead of this key encounter.

Afghanistan Probable Playing 11

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (WK), Rashid Khan (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Zahir Khan.

UAE vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Vritiya Aravind (Two matches, 55 runs, Strike Rate: 91.66)

Vritiya Aravind is a great wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 55 runs in two games at an average of 55 and also possesses a strike rate of over 91. Aravind is thus a must-have on your UAE vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

CP Rizwan (Two matches, 57 runs, Strike Rate: 103.63)

CP Rizwan has also been reliable with the bat for UAE. He has made 57 runs so far and has a strike rate of 103.63. Rizwan will be keen to contribute in this match as well.

Top All-rounder pick

Karim Janat (Two matches, 60 runs and one wicket)

Karim Janat is a more than dependable all-rounder for Afghanistan and often reaps major rewards in both the batting and bowling departments. He has slammed 60 runs at a strike rate of over 133 and has also taken a wicket. Janat is another must-have on your UAE vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Junaid Siddique (Two matches, three wickets, Economy Rate: 7.12)

Junaid Siddique is the joint highest wicket-taker in the series so far. He has scalped three wickets at a brilliant economy of 7.12, and will be keen to add to his tally in this match.

UAE vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Waseem Muhammad

Waseem Muhammad is the leading run-scorer in the series. He has slammed 124 runs at an average of 62 and also has a terrific strike rate of 145.88. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your UAE vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is arguably the best spin bowler in T20 cricket. He has taken two wickets here at an economy of 6.25. Rashid has also struck 17 runs at a strike rate of 170 and will be keen to add to his tally in both departments in this match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for UAE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Waseem Muhammad 124 runs 185 points Karim Janat 60 runs and one wicket 122 points Rashid Khan Two wickets 108 points Vritya Aravind 55 runs 96 points CP Rizwan 57 runs 82 points

UAE vs AFG match expert tips

Waseem Muhammad has been in outrageous form with the bat and he is a must-have captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

UAE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd T20I, Head to Head League

UAE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vritiya Aravind, Afsar Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Batters: Waseem Muhammad, CP Rizwan, Najibullah Zadran.

All-rounders: Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rohan Mustafa.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Junaid Siddique.

UAE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd T20I, Grand League

UAE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Vritiya Aravind, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Batters: Waseem Muhammad, CP Rizwan, Najibullah Zadran.

All-rounders: Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rohan Mustafa.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

