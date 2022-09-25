UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

United Arab Emirates (UAE) take on Bangladesh (BAN) in the first T20I at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UAE vs BAN Dream11 prediction.

Neither UAE nor Bangladesh had a great Asia Cup campaign. While UAE couldn't make it out of the Qualifiers, Bangladesh lost both their Asia Cup matches.

Although they will miss Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh will start as the favorites in this game. However, UAE have a good mix of youth and experience in their squad and will bank on the likes of Waseem Muhammad and Zahoor Khan to step up.

With both teams keen to start the series with a win, an entertaining game beckons in Dubai.

UAE vs BAN Match Details, 1st T20I

The first T20I of the seven-match series between Bangladesh and UAE will take place on September 25 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to start at 7:30pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE vs BAN, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 25th September 2022, 7:30pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Live Streaming: MX Player

UAE vs BAN pitch report for 1st T20I

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium is a good one to bat on with the average first innings total in the last three matches being 168. The pacers will be key with the previous game seeing 62.5% of wickets being taken by pace.

Although two of the last three matches were won by teams batting first, chasing upon winning the toss has been the norm in Dubai.

Last 3 Matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 168

Average 2nd-innings score: 127

UAE vs BAN Form Guide (in Asia Cup)

UAE: LWL

Bangladesh: LL

UAE vs BAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

UAE injury/team news

No injury concerns for UAE.

UAE probable playing 11

Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Alishan Sharafu, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza, Karthik Meiyappan and Zawar Farid.

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Litton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c), Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

UAE vs BAN Dream11 match top picks, 1st T20I

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Litton Das (54 matches, 1081 runs, strike-rate: 125.70)

Litton Das is back from an injury lay-off and will be keen to get some runs under his belt. Litton strikes at 125.70 and has six fifties in T20Is. Given his ability to play pace and spin well, Litton is a top pick in your UAE vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

CP Rizwan (10 matches, 162 runs, Average: 20.25)

CP Rizwan scored 62 runs in two matches in the Asia Cup qualifiers. While he is yet to score a fifty in T20Is, Rizwan is a prolific runscorer in the domestic circuit. With Rizwan in decent form, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Muhammad Waseem (15 matches, 617 runs, 3 wickets)

Muhammad Waseem has a terrific record with 617 runs in 15 T20Is, including two hundred and four fifties. He has a strike-rate of 156.2 and can add value with his medium pace too. With Waseem capable of scoring big runs, he is a must-have in your UAE vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mustafizur Rahman (71 matches, 92 wickets, Average: 21.07)

Mustafizur Rahman is one of the best bowlers in the Bangladesh side, averaging just 21.07 with the ball. He has 92 wickets in 71 matches with a strike-rate of 16.35. Given his array of slower-balls and experience, Mustafizur should be a brilliant pick for your UAE vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

UAE vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Waseem

Muhammad Waseem was UAE's top runscorer in the Asia Cup Qualifiers with 111 runs in three matches. He averages 44.07 in his T20I career and comes up with a 50+ score nearly once every two games. With his bowling also bound to come into play, Waseem is a good captaincy pick for your UAE vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman is an exceptional white-ball bowler, who averages 21.07 with the ball in T20Is. Although he did not have the best of Asia Cup campaigns, Mustafizur's slower balls are a sight to behold. With Mustafizur due a big performance, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your UAE vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UAE vs BAN, 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Litton Das 1081 runs in 54 matches Mustafizur Rahman 92 wickets in 71 matches Taskin Ahmed 32 wickets in 30 matches Zahoor Khan 41 wickets in 33 matches Muhammad Waseem 617 runs in 15 matches

UAE vs BAN match expert tips for 1st T20I

Vriitya Aravind is perhaps UAE's best prospect with the bat. He averages 33.57 in 20 T20Is with three fifties to his name. He is a good player of pace and spin and if he does get going, Aravind could be a gamechanging selection in your UAE vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das, Vriitya Aravind

Batter: Afif Hossain, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad

Allrounder: Kashif Daud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowler: Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan

UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batter: Afif Hossain, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad, Soumya Sarkar

Allrounder: Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowler: Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan

