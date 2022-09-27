UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Bangladesh (BAN) in the second T20I at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, September 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UAE vs BAN Dream11 prediction.

Bangladesh put in a fine performance in the previous game with Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz starring with the bat and ball, respectively. Although they are missing Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh have a good mix of youth and experience and will start as the favorites. They face a decent UAE side who came close to pulling off an upset in the previous game. The likes of Waseem Muhammad and Vriitya Aravind will be key as the UAE eye a big win over Bangladesh. All in all, an entertaining game beckons in Dubai.

UAE vs BAN Match Details, 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Bangladesh and the UAE is set to take place on September 27 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to start at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE vs BAN, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 27th September 2022, 7:30pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming: MX Player

UAE vs BAN pitch report for 2nd T20I

The pitch in Dubai is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings total in the last four matches being 166. The previous game saw four wickets fall in the powerplay across both innings. Back-of-a-length deliveries and a change of pace will be key for the pacers. Although chasing is the preferred option, the last two matches have been won by the team batting first.

Last 4 Matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 166

Average 2nd-innings score: 133

UAE vs BAN Form Guide

UAE: LWLL

Bangladesh: LLLW

UAE vs BAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

UAE injury/team news

No injury concerns for UAE.

UAE probable playing 11

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Afzal Khan, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddiqui and Sabir Ali.

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman/Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c&wk), Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin/Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

UAE vs BAN Dream11 match top picks, 2nd T20I

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Litton Das (55 matches, 1094 runs, strike-rate: 126.04)

Litton Das did not have the best of returns to international cricket, scoring 13 runs off eight balls in the first game. He has been a good performer for Bangladesh with a strike rate of 126.04 in T20Is. With Litton capable of scoring big runs, he is a top pick for your UAE vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

CP Rizwan (11 matches, 167 runs, Average: 18.56)

CP Rizwan is a technically sound batter who is a decent player of both pace and spin. The UAE captain has only 167 runs in 11 matches at an average of 18.56. However, he has been in decent form on the domestic circuit, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (12(14) and 3/17 in the previous T20I)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz had a good outing in the previous game, picking up three wickets with his off-spin. Apart from his bowling exploits, Mehidy is a talented batter with a strike rate of 120 in T20Is. With Mehidy expected to open the batting, he is a must-have in your UAE vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mustafizur Rahman (2/31 in the previous T20I)

Mustafizur Rahman is Bangladesh's best bowler in this format with an average of 20.95. He is known for his death-bowling ability with his off-cutters being noteworthy. Given his recent form and ability, Mustafizur is a top pick for your UAE vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

UAE vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Waseem

Muhammad Waseem is perhaps the UAE's best batter, scoring 632 runs in 16 T20I matches. He has a strike rate of 154.15 with two hundred to his name. With Waseem capable of scoring big runs, he is a viable captaincy option for your UAE vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mehidy Hasan Miraz started the series in fine fashion, picking up three wickets in as many overs. He is also capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order with a couple of fifties to his name in T20s. With Mehidy likely to play a part with both the bat and ball, he is a good captain or vice-captain pick in your UAE vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UAE vs BAN, 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Litton Das 1094 runs in 55 matches Mustafizur Rahman 94 wickets in 72 matches Mehidy Hasan 3/17 in the previous match Karthik Meiyappan 16 wickets in 10 matches Muhammad Waseem 632 runs in 16 matches

UAE vs BAN match expert tips for 2nd T20I

Karthik Meiyappan had a good outing in the previous game, picking up two wickets. Bangladesh have struggled against leg-spin in recent years and have one left-hander in the top seven. If Meiyappan finds his groove early on, he should be a game-changing selection in your UAE vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.w

UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das, Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Afif Hossain, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad (vc)

Allrounders: Zawar Farid, Mehidy Hasan (c)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddiqui

UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das (c), Vriitya Aravind (vc)

Batters: Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Basil Hameed, Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Karthik Meiyappan, Mohammad Saifuddin

