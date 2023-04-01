UAE vs Canada - Dream11 Prediction - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023

The UAE will take on Canada in the eighth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Saturday, April 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs CAN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The UAE started the tournament with a 21-run win over PNG as they successfully defended 260. However, they failed to defend 279 against the USA as the latter chased the target down with one over to spare and five wickets in hand.

Canada, on the other hand, are sitting at the top of the points table. They have two wins from as many games. They beat Jersey by 31 runs, defending 238, before defending 198 against the USA.

UAE vs CAN, Match Details

The eighth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 between UAE and Canada will be played on April 1, 2023, at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UAE vs CAN

Date & Time: April 1, 2023, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek has been a decent one to bat on and the average first innings score is 225 in this tournament at this venue. Three out of the four games have been won by teams batting first at this ground.

UAE vs CAN Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)

UAE: L, W

Canada: W, W

UAE vs CAN Probable Playing 11 today

UAE Team News

No major injury concerns.

UAE Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, and Matiullah Khan.

Canada Team News

No major injury concerns.

Canada Probable Playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Pargat Singh, Matthew Spoors, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Ravinderpal Singh, Kaleem Sana, and Jeremy Gordon.

Today’s UAE vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vriitya Aravind (2 matches, 57 runs)

After getting a duck in the first game, Vriitya Aravind looked in fine touch in the second match against the USA. He scored 57 in a knock, including six fours and a six.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammad Waseem (2 matches, 98 runs)

Muhammad Waseem is a destructive player at the top of the order. He played a superb 96-run knock against PNG. He hit five sixes and six fours in that innings.

Top All-rounder Pick

Harsh Thaker (2 matches, 70 runs, 2 wickets)

Harsh Thaker has been quite effective with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 70 runs in two games and has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.70.

Top Bowler Pick

Kaleem Sana (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Kaleem Sana is bowling really well. He has picked up four wickets at an average of 14.00 and has an economy rate of 3.11 in this tournament.

UAE vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Saad Bin Zafar (2 matches, 15 runs, 6 wickets)

Saad Bin Zafar is in top form with the ball. The Canadian skipper and left-arm spinner has returned with six wickets and has a bowling strike rate of 20 in this tournament. He can also chip in handy contributions with the bat and has made 15 runs so far.

Aayan Afzal Khan (2 matches, 94 runs, 2 wickets)

Aayan Afzal Khan has been in good all-round form. The left-arm spinning all-rounder struck an unbeaten 94 in UAE’s win over PNG. He has taken two wickets with the ball and has an economy rate of 4.16.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UAE vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Saad Bin Zafar 15 runs & 6 wickets in 2 matches Aayan Afzal Khan 94 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Harsh Thaker 70 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Kaleem Sana 4 wickets in 2 matches Vriitya Aravind 57 runs in 2 matches

UAE vs CAN match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be vital in this encounter. Thus, the likes of Aayan Afzal Khan, Nikhil Dutta, Harsh Thaker, and Rohan Mustafa will be the ones to watch out for.

UAE vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for UAE vs Canada - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind, Srimantha Wijeratne

Batters: Muhammad Waseem, Pargat Singh

All-rounders: Harsh Thaker, Aayan Afzal Khan, Nikhil Dutta, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Saad Bin Zafar, Karthik Meiyappan, Kaleem Sana

UAE vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for UAE vs Canada - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Asif Khan, Aaron Johnson

All-rounders: Harsh Thaker, Aryan Lakra, Aayan Afzal Khan, Nicholas Kirton, Nikhil Dutta

Bowlers: Saad Bin Zafar, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddique

