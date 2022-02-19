UAE vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 Match 7

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Germany (GER) in the seventh match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The United Arab Emirates got off to a winning start in the tournament. They scored 157 while batting first against Ireland and successfully defended it, winning the contest by 18 runs. Meanwhile, Germany lost to Bahrain in their first game. The Germans scored just 107, with Bahrain romping home with 4.2 overs to spare.

UAE vs GER Probable Playing 11 today

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Germany: Justin Broad, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Michael Richardson (wk), Dylan Blignaut, Faisal Mubashir, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Dieter Klein, Muslim Yar, Ghulam Ahmadi, Vishnu Bharathi

Match Details

UAE vs GER, Match 7, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022

Date & Time: February 19th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is usually a decent one to bat on. Two games were played at the venue on Day 1 of the tournament, with both matches being won by the teams batting first.

Today’s UAE vs GER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vriitya Aravind smashed an unbeaten 97 off 67 balls against Ireland in the last game, setting up an easy win for the UAE.

Batter

Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah is Germany's premier batter who scored a well-made half-century in the previous game.

All-rounder

Rohan Mustafa is a veteran all-rounder who picked up two wickets against Ireland. He is decent with the bat as well.

Bowler

Karthik Meiyappan was the UAE’s best bowler against Ireland. He returned with figures of 3/16 from three overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team

Rohan Mustafa (UAE)

Chirag Suri (UAE)

Karthik Meiyappan (UAE)

Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah (GER)

Dieter Klein (GER)

UAE vs GER Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for UAE vs Germany - ICC Mens T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Dieter Klein, Muhammad Waseem, Justin Broad, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Muslim Yar

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Chirag Suri.

Dream11 Team for UAE vs Germany - ICC Mens T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Dieter Klein, Venkatraman Ganesan, Muhammad Waseem, Ahmed Raza, Karthik Meiyappan, Ghulam Ahmadi

Captain: Muhammad Waseem. Vice-captain: Karthik Meiyappan.

