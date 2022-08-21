UAE vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022, Match 2

United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Kuwait (HK) in the second match of the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 2.

United Arab Emirates will back themselves to succeed here. Qualification for the main Asia Cup tournament will be seen as natural progression for a side that has already sealed its qualification for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. They are placed in Group A alongside Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Namibia.

Kuwait, on the other hand will start this match as the underdogs as they have played far less competitive matches compared to UAE in 2022. They defeated Bahrain 4-1 in the five-match series earlier in the month and will be heading into the qualifiers with nothing to lose.

UAE vs KUW Match Details, Match 2

The second match of the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 will be played on August 21 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE vs KUW Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is said to be a neutral surface that has something in it for both the bowlers and the batters. The pacers may not find plenty of help while bowling with the new ball but spinners could prove to be pivotal in the middle overs. A high-scoring encounter can be expected here.

Last match (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 148

Average second innings score: 140

UAE vs KUW Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

UAE: W-W-W-W-T

Kuwait: W-W-L-W-W

UAE vs KUW probable playing 11s for today’s match

UAE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

UAE Probable Playing 11

Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Junaid Siddique, Aryan Lakra

Kuwait Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Kuwait Probable Playing 11

Meet Bhavsar, Usman Ghani, Adnan Idrees, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Amin, Shiraz Khan, Edson Silva, Mohammed Shafeeq-M, Yasin Patel, Nawaf Ahmed

UAE vs KUW Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Vriitya Aravind (17 matches, 417 runs, Average: 37.90)

Vriitya Aravind could prove to be an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your UAE vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 417 runs in 17 games at an average of 37.90 and at a strike rate of over 137.

Top Batter pick

Chirag Suri (24 matches, 655 runs, Average: 31.19)

Indian-origin turned Emirati cricketer Chirag Suri is a reliable force with the bat for his team. He has amassed 655 runs at an average of over 31. He has plenty of experience.

Top All-rounder pick

Rohan Mustafa (54 matches, 984 runs and 60 wickets)

Rohan Mustafa is a popular name in the Middle-Eastern T20 cricket circles. He has plenty of experience and has played 54 T20Is throughout his career. Mustafa has scored 984 runs at an average of over 20 and has also scalped 60 wickets thus far.

Top Bowler pick

Junaid Siddique (21 matches, 24 wickets, Average: 22.50)

Junaid Siddique has bowled quite well and consistently for his side in T20I cricket. He has scalped 24 wickets in 21 games at an average of 22.50.

UAE vs KUW match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohan Mustafa

Rohan Mustafa is excellent in almost every phase of the game and he is expected to succeed here as well. Mustafa is quite consistent and that can prove to be a blessing in your multiplier choice for the UAE vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy.

Muhammed Waseem

Muhammad Waseem is a terrific player who has been in strong form over the last few games. In the last 10 matches, he has scored 466 runs at an average of 51.78 and at a strike rate of 160.13.

5 Must-picks with players stats for UAE vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player T20I stats Rohan Mustafa 984 runs and 60 wickets in 54 T20Is Vriitya Aravind 417 runs in 17 T20Is Muhammad Waseem 466 runs in 10 T20Is Chirag Suri 655 runs in 24 T20Is Junaid Siddique 24 wickets in 21 T20Is

UAE vs KUW match expert tips

Muhammad Waseem could prove to be a difference-making multiplier selection because despite his terrific form in recent matches, only 4.66% of Dream11 users have him as captain of their UAE vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Prediction.

UAE vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

UAE vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batter: Adnan Idrees, Chirag Suri, Rajiva Sandaruwan, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounder: Basil Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Shiraz Khan

Bowler: Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Sayed Monib

UAE vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

UAE vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batter: Adnan Idrees, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounder: Basil Muhammad, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Shiraz Khan

Bowler: Haroon Shahid, Junaid Siddique, Sayed Monib

