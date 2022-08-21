UAE vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022, Match 2

United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Kuwait (HK) in the second match of the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 2.
United Arab Emirates will back themselves to succeed here. Qualification for the main Asia Cup tournament will be seen as natural progression for a side that has already sealed its qualification for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. They are placed in Group A alongside Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Namibia.
Kuwait, on the other hand will start this match as the underdogs as they have played far less competitive matches compared to UAE in 2022. They defeated Bahrain 4-1 in the five-match series earlier in the month and will be heading into the qualifiers with nothing to lose.
UAE vs KUW Match Details, Match 2
The second match of the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 will be played on August 21 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
UAE vs KUW, Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022, Match 2
Date and Time: 21st August, 2022, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
UAE vs KUW Pitch Report
The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is said to be a neutral surface that has something in it for both the bowlers and the batters. The pacers may not find plenty of help while bowling with the new ball but spinners could prove to be pivotal in the middle overs. A high-scoring encounter can be expected here.
Last match (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 0
Average first innings score: 148
Average second innings score: 140
UAE vs KUW Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
UAE: W-W-W-W-T
Kuwait: W-W-L-W-W
UAE vs KUW probable playing 11s for today’s match
UAE Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
UAE Probable Playing 11
Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Junaid Siddique, Aryan Lakra
Kuwait Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
Kuwait Probable Playing 11
Meet Bhavsar, Usman Ghani, Adnan Idrees, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Amin, Shiraz Khan, Edson Silva, Mohammed Shafeeq-M, Yasin Patel, Nawaf Ahmed
UAE vs KUW Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Vriitya Aravind (17 matches, 417 runs, Average: 37.90)
Vriitya Aravind could prove to be an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your UAE vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 417 runs in 17 games at an average of 37.90 and at a strike rate of over 137.
Top Batter pick
Chirag Suri (24 matches, 655 runs, Average: 31.19)
Indian-origin turned Emirati cricketer Chirag Suri is a reliable force with the bat for his team. He has amassed 655 runs at an average of over 31. He has plenty of experience.
Top All-rounder pick
Rohan Mustafa (54 matches, 984 runs and 60 wickets)
Rohan Mustafa is a popular name in the Middle-Eastern T20 cricket circles. He has plenty of experience and has played 54 T20Is throughout his career. Mustafa has scored 984 runs at an average of over 20 and has also scalped 60 wickets thus far.
Top Bowler pick
Junaid Siddique (21 matches, 24 wickets, Average: 22.50)
Junaid Siddique has bowled quite well and consistently for his side in T20I cricket. He has scalped 24 wickets in 21 games at an average of 22.50.
UAE vs KUW match captain and vice-captain choices
Rohan Mustafa
Rohan Mustafa is excellent in almost every phase of the game and he is expected to succeed here as well. Mustafa is quite consistent and that can prove to be a blessing in your multiplier choice for the UAE vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy.
Muhammed Waseem
Muhammad Waseem is a terrific player who has been in strong form over the last few games. In the last 10 matches, he has scored 466 runs at an average of 51.78 and at a strike rate of 160.13.
5 Must-picks with players stats for UAE vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
UAE vs KUW match expert tips
Muhammad Waseem could prove to be a difference-making multiplier selection because despite his terrific form in recent matches, only 4.66% of Dream11 users have him as captain of their UAE vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Prediction.
UAE vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind
Batter: Adnan Idrees, Chirag Suri, Rajiva Sandaruwan, Waseem Muhammad
All-rounder: Basil Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Shiraz Khan
Bowler: Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Sayed Monib
UAE vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind
Batter: Adnan Idrees, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad
All-rounder: Basil Muhammad, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Shiraz Khan
Bowler: Haroon Shahid, Junaid Siddique, Sayed Monib