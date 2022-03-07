UAE vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 62

United Arab Emirates will take on Namibia in the 62nd match of the ICC Men’s CWC League 2 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday.

Although United Arab Emirates have the advantage of being the hosts of the competition, they are fifth in the standings with 12 points to their name from 11 matches. UAE lost their previous encounter against Oman by 12 runs last Saturday.

Namibia, meanwhile, are fourth despite being level on points with UAE. They recorded an impressive 110-run win over Oman in their last match.

UAE vs NAM Probable Playing 11 Today

UAE XI

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

NAM XI

Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz

Match Details

UAE vs NAM, ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 62

Date and Time: 8th March, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to have gotten slower over the course of the tournament. Runs are hard to come by and low-scoring thrillers are common. Spinners are expected to find assistance on this wicket.

Today’s UAE vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

For UAE, V Aravind will be the player to watch out for. He has been in excellent form and has scored 287 runs at an average of 23.90 in 11 games.

Batters

C Suri bats elegantly and is extremely effective against the new ball. Suri has smacked 343 runs so far and will be eyeing a big knock after failures against Oman.

All-rounders

R Mustafa is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent and can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your UAE vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has chalked up 157 runs at an average of 21.2 and has also scalped 12 wickets thus far.

D Wiese is one of the most experienced all-rounders in cricket and was also brilliant in the recently-held PSL. Wiese has collected two wickets and is expected to be a standout player.

Bowlers

A. Raza has bowled with plenty of style, panache and ruthlessness. He will be eyeing another top-notch performance in this clash.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

B. Hameed (UAE) – 640 points

A. Raza (UAE) – 612 points

R. Mustafa (UAE) – 600 points

V. Aravind (UAE) – 465 points

C. Suri (UAE) – 433 points

Important stats for UAE vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

R. Mustafa: 157 runs and 12 wickets

V. Aravind: 255 runs

C. Suri: 343 runs

M. Erasmus: 331 runs

D. Wiese: Two wickets

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V. Aravind, C. Suri, C. Williams, S. Baard, B. Hameed, R. Mustafa, M. Erasmus, D. Wiese, A. Raza, J. Frylinck, R. Trumpleman

Captain: R. Mustafa, Vice-Captain: D. Wiese

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V. Aravind, M. Usman, C. Suri, C. Williams, B. Hameed, R. Mustafa, M. Erasmus, D. Wiese, A. Raza, J. Frylinck, Z. Khan

Captain: M. Erasmus, Vice-Captain: V. Aravind

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee