UAE vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 65

United Arab Emirates will take on Namibia in the 65th match of the ICC Men’s CWC League 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

UAE occupy the third spot in the points table and have 14 points to their name from 13 matches so far. They suffered a defeat against Oman in their previous match and ended up losing the contest by just eight runs while chasing a target of 221.

Meanwhile, Namibia have accrued 12 points and are fifth in the points table after 10 matches. They lost their previous encounter against UAE by three runs and will be hoping to come out on top here.

UAE vs NAM Probable Playing 11 Today

UAE XI

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

NAM XI

Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz

Match Details

UAE vs NAM, ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 65

Date and Time: 12th March, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The track seems to have gotten slower over the course of the tournament. Runs are hard to come by and low-scoring encounters are common. The spinners are expected to find assistance on this wicket.

Today’s UAE vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

For UAE, V Aravind will be the player to watch out for. He has been in excellent form and has scored 303 runs at an average of 23.90 in 13 games.

Batters

C Suri bats elegantly and he’s extremely effective against the new ball. Suri has smacked 411 runs so far and will be eying a big knock after another excellent shift against Oman.

M Erasmus is the highest scorer for Namibia in the competition. He has amassed 417 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.33. Erasmus’ highest score is 121*.

All-rounders

R Mustafa is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent and can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your UAE vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has chalked up 183 runs at an average of 21.3 and has also scalped 12 wickets thus far.

D Wiese is one of the most experienced all-rounders in cricket and was also brilliant in the recently held PSL. Wiese has collected three wickets and has also smacked 107 runs.

Bowlers

A Raza has bowled with plenty of style, panache and ruthlessness. He has 15 wickets from 12 matches and will be eyeing another top-notch performance in this clash.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

B Hameed (UAE) – 815 points

R Mustafa (UAE) – 681 points

A Raza (UAE) – 675 points

V Aravind (UAE) – 550 points

C Suri (UAE) – 542 points

Important stats for UAE vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

R Mustafa: 183 runs and 12 wickets

V Aravind: 303 runs

C Suri: 411 runs

M Erasmus: 417 runs

D Wiese: 107 runs and 3 wickets

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, C Suri, C Williams, M Erasmus, B Hameed, R Mustafa, J Smit, D Wiese, A Raza, J Frylinck, J Siddique

Captain: R Mustafa Vice-Captain: D Wiese

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton, C Suri, C Williams, B Hameed, R Mustafa, M Erasmus, D Wiese, A Raza, J Frylinck, Z Khan

Captain: M Erasmus Vice-Captain: V Aravind

Edited by Ritwik Kumar