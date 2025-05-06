UAE vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 62

The 62nd match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see the United Arab Emirates (UAE) squaring off against the Netherlands (NED) at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Tuesday, May 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs NED Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Netherlands have won nine of their last sixteen matches. They won their last match against Namibia by 7 wickets. The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, have won only two of their last twelve matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Scotland by 3 wickets.

These two teams have played 3 head-to-head matches. The Netherlands have won only one match while the United Arab Emirates have won 2 matches.

UAE vs NED Match Details

The 62nd match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on May 6 at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE vs NED, 62nd Match

Date and Time: 6th May 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Pitch Report

The pitch at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last ODI match played at this venue was between UAE and Scotland, where a total of 451 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

UAE vs NED Form Guide

UAE - Won 2 of their last 12 matches

NED - Won 9 of their last 16 matches

UAE vs NED Probable Playing XI

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates

T Suri (wk), W Muhammad, D Parashar, V Aravind, R Chopra, A Afzal, J Siddique, A Sharafu, A Sharma, S Sharma, M Jawad

NED Playing XI

No injury updates

V Singh, M O'Dowd, Z Lion, B de Leede, S Edwards (wk), K Klein, P van Meekeren, T Nidamanuru, A Dutt, M Levitt, R van der Merwe

UAE vs NED Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Aravind

V Aravind is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. S Edwards is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match. He smashed 49 runs in the last match against Namibia.

Batters

M O'Dowd

W Muhammad and M O'Dowd are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M O'Dowd is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 17 runs in the match against Namibia and even bowled one over. V Singh is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

B de Leede

B de Leede and D Parashar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. B de Leede will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. S Sharma is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Dutt

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Dutt and K Klein. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Dutt will complete his quota of overs. He took 3 wickets in the match against Namibia. P van Meekeren is another good bowler for today's match.

UAE vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

B de Leede

B de Leede is one of the most crucial picks from Netherlands as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match.

A Dutt

A Dutt is another crucial pick from the Netherlands squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs. He took 3 wickets in the match against Namibia.

5 Must-Picks for UAE vs NED, 62nd Match

B de Leede

P van Meekeren

A Dutt

K Klein

M O'Dowd

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind, S Edwards

Batters: W Muhammad, M O'Dowd, V Singh

All-rounders: B de Leede, D Parashar

Bowlers: J Siddique, K Klein, A Dutt, P van Meekeren

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: R Chopra, M O'Dowd, V Singh

All-rounders: B de Leede, D Parashar

Bowlers: J Siddique, K Klein, A Dutt, P van Meekeren, S Singh

