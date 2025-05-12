UAE vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 65

The 65th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see the United Arab Emirates (UAE) squaring off against the Netherlands (NED) at the SV Kampong CC in Kampong on Monday, May 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs NED Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Netherlands have won 11 of their last 18 matches. They won their last match against Scotland by 19 runs. The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, have won only three of their last 14 matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Scotland by 97 runs.

These two teams have played four head-to-head matches. Both teams have won two matches each.

UAE vs NED Match Details

The 65th ICC CWC League 2 match will be played on May 12 at the SV Kampong CC in Kampong. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE vs NED, 65th Match

Date and Time: 12th May 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: SV Kampong CC, Kampong

Pitch Report

The pitch at SV Kampong CC in Kampong is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.

UAE vs NED Form Guide

UAE - Won 3 of their last 14 matches

NED - Won 11 of their last 18 matches

UAE vs NED Probable Playing XI

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates

T Suri (wk), W Muhammad, D Parashar, V Aravind, R Chopra, A Afzal, J Siddique, A Sharafu, A Sharma, S Sharma, M Jawad

NED Playing XI

No injury updates

V Singh, M O'Dowd, Z Lion, B de Leede, S Edwards (wk), K Klein, P van Meekeren, T Nidamanuru, A Dutt, M Levitt, R van der Merwe

UAE vs NED Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Edwards

S Edwards is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He smashed 70 runs in the last match against Scotland. A Sharma is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M O'Dowd

M Levitt and M O'Dowd are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. M O'Dowd is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 64 runs in the last match against Scotland. W Muhammad is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

A Afzal

B de Leede and A Afzal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Afzal will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He took three wickets in the last match against Scotland. Z Lion is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

P van Meekeren

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Dutt and P van Meekeren. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. P van Meekeren will complete his quota of overs. He took three wickets in the match against Scotland. K Klein is another good bowler for today's match.

UAE vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

A Afzal

A Afzal is one of the most crucial picks from UAE as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He took three wickets in the last match against Scotland.

P van Meekeren

P van Meekeren is one of the most crucial picks from the Netherlands squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs. He took three wickets in the match against Scotland.

5 Must-Picks for UAE vs NED, 65th Match

B de Leede

P van Meekeren

A Dutt

K Klein

M O'Dowd

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sharma, S Edwards

Batters: M O'Dowd, M Levitt

All-rounders: B de Leede, D Parashar, Z Lion, A Afzal

Bowlers: K Klein, A Dutt, P van Meekeren

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Edwards

Batters: M O'Dowd, R Chopra

All-rounders: D Parashar, Z Lion, A Afzal

Bowlers: K Klein, A Dutt, P van Meekeren, S Singh, R van der Merwe

