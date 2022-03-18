UAE vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 69

The United Arab Emirates will take on Nepal in the 69th match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup (CWC) League 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

The United Arab Emirates will head into the game high on confidence, having won their last two matches against Papua New Guinea and Namibia. They are currently second in the standings with 18 points. Nepal, meanwhile, secured a thrilling final-over win over Papua New Guinea in their previous encounter. Despite the victory, Nepal are in sixth position with 10 points.

UAE vs NEP Probable Playing 11 Today

UAE XI

Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Asif Khan, CP Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza (c), Junaid Siddique

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Asif-Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Aarif Shiekh, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sompal Kami, KC Karan, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Sagar Dhakal

Match Details

UAE vs NEP, ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 69

Date and Time: 18th March, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai seems to have gotten slower over the course of the tournament. But it still favors the batters more as compared to Sharjah. Spinners are expected to find assistance on this wicket and a score of around 280 could prove to be par at the venue.

Today’s UAE vs NEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

For UAE, V Aravind will be the player to watch out for. He has been in excellent form, having amassed 458 runs at an average of 35.23 in 14 matches.

Batter

C Suri has been extremely effective against the new ball. He already has 516 runs to his name and will be eager to add more to his tally today.

All-rounder

R Mustafa is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent and can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your UAE vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 183 runs at an average of 21.3 in addition to scalping 12 wickets thus far.

Bowler

A Raza has picked up 20 scalps from 14 matches and is expected to be amongst the wickets once again today.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

B Hameed (UAE) – 997 points

A Raza (UAE) – 826 points

V Aravind (UAE) – 755 points

Z Khan (UAE) – 705 points

R Mustafa (UAE) – 701 points

Important stats for UAE vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

B Hameed: 361 runs and 16 wickets

R Mustafa: 183 runs and 12 wickets

V Aravind: 458 runs

C Suri: 516 runs

S Lamichhane: 65 runs and 17 wickets

UAE vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today (CWC League 2)

UAE vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, C Suri, G Malla, W Muhammad, K Bhurtel, B Hameed, R Mustafa, S Kami, A Raza, Z Khan, S Lamichhane.

Captain: B Hameed. Vice-captain: V Aravind.

UAE vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, C Suri, G Malla, W Muhammad, B Hameed, R Mustafa, S Kami, A Raza, Z Khan, S Lamichhane, K Karan.

Captain: C Suri. Vice-captain: A Raza.

