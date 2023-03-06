United Arab Emirates vs Nepal - Dream11 Prediction - ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Nepal (NEP) in match number 134 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs NEP Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The United Arab Emirates have been inconsistent throughout this season. They have 14 wins and as many losses apart from one tie and two no-results. With 31 points, they are fifth in the points table. They will be eyeing some consistency as they look to surge ahead on the table.

Nepal, on the other hand, are one spot below the UAE. Nepal have won six out of their last seven fixtures and their points tally has reached 30. A win in this game will help them overtake UAE and a few more wins in the remaining five games could see them finish in the top four.

UAE vs NEP, Match Details

The 134th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 between the United Arab Emirates and Nepal will be played on March 6, 2023, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UAE vs NEP

Date & Time: March 6, 2023, 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has assisted the spinners quite a bit in recent times. The average score batting first is 172 and 71 percent of the games have been won by the teams chasing. More of the same can be expected from this encounter and spin could once again play a huge role.

UAE vs NEP Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

United Arab Emirates: L, W, L, L, W

Nepal: W, L, W, W, W

UAE vs NEP Probable Playing 11 today

United Arab Emirates Team News

No major injury concerns.

United Arab Emirates Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Waseem, Asif Khan, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aryan Lakra, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, and Sabir Ali Rao.

Nepal Team News

No major injury concerns.

Nepal Probable Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Today’s UAE vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vriitya Aravind (29 matches, 907 runs, 25 catches, 6 stumpings)

Vriitya Aravind has been in good touch with the bat. The UAE wicketkeeper-batter has scored 907 runs at an average of 33.59 in the league. He has 25 catches and six stumpings to his name.

Top Batter Pick

Rohit Kumar Paudel (28 matches, 785 runs)

Rohit Kumar Paudel is batting well and has recorded five half-centuries in this 50-over competition. He has accumulated 785 runs while averaging 31.87 and can bowl a few handy overs of seam-up as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kushal Malla (13 matches, 344 runs, 13 wickets)

Kushal Malla has made good all-round contributions. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has taken 13 scalps and has an economy rate of 4.25. With the bat, he has accumulated 344 runs at an average of 31.27 and strikes at 100.29.

Top Bowler Pick

Karan KC (27 matches, 49 wickets, 194 runs)

Karan KC has been consistently amongst the wickets. The 31-year-old fast bowler has picked up 49 wickets in 27 games and has an economy rate of 5.11. He has also chipped in with 194 runs with the bat.

UAE vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Sandeep Lamichhane (26 matches, 59 wickets, 176 runs)

Sandeep Lamichhane has been in magnificent form with the ball. The star Nepal leg-spinner has scalped 59 wickets in 26 matches at an economy of 3.92 and averages 15.83. His overall ODI record reads 86 scalps from 36 games at an average of 15.32. With the bat, he has mustered 176 runs at a strike rate of 90.25.

Rohan Mustafa (26 matches, 522 runs, 26 wickets)

Rohan Mustafa can be very effective with both bat and ball. The veteran UAE all-rounder has scored 522 runs and has registered five half-centuries. He has picked up 26 wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 4.32.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UAE vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sandeep Lamichhane 59 wickets & 176 runs in 26 matches Rohan Mustafa 522 runs & 26 wickets in 26 matches Karan KC 49 wickets in 27 matches Kushal Malla 344 runs & 13 wickets in 13 matches Karthik Meiyappan 19 wickets in 11 matches

UAE vs NEP match expert tips

Both teams have consistent spinners and all-rounders and will be crucial in these encounters. Thus, the likes of Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Malla, Rohan Mustafa, and Aayan Afzal Khan will be the ones to watch out for.

UAE vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for United Arab Emirates vs Nepal - ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23.

Wicketkeepers: Aasif Sheikh, Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Rohit Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Aayan Afzal Khan

Bowlers: Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan

UAE vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for United Arab Emirates vs Nepal - ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23.

Wicketkeepers: Aasif Sheikh, Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Rohit Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, Kushal Malla

Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

