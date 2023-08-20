UAE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for New Zealand Tour of UAE 2023, 3rd T20I

United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on New Zealand (NZ) in the third T20I of the New Zealand tour of the United Arab Emirates 2023 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, August 20. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

United Arab Emirates won their second T20I brilliantly, with Muhammad Waseem and Asif Khan shining with the bat to help their team tie the series 1-1. UAE are in a fascinating matchup against worthy opponents and will look to make history by upsetting the visitors in the series decider game.

Meanwhile, with Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, and Tim Seifert in their ranks, New Zealand will be looking to wrap up the series on a high note with a victory.

UAE vs NZ Match Details

The third T20I of New Zealand's tour of the United Arab Emirates 2023 will be played on August 20 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UAE vs NZ, 3rd T20I, New Zealand tour of the United Arab Emirates 2023

Date and Time: August 20, 2023, Sunday; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

UAE vs NZ, Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Stadium is expected to have a good batting surface, with the pacers likely to get some assistance as well. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket could slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 158

Average second innings score: 154

UAE vs NZ Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)

UAE: L-W

NZ: W-L

UAE vs NZ Probable Playing 11 today

UAE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

UAE Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Zahoor Khan

NZ Team/ Injury News

No major injury updates.

NZ Probable Playing XI

Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Dane Cleaver (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (c), Ben Lister

Today’s UAE vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tim Seifert (62 runs in two games; Average: 31.00)

The attacking-style batter has been in excellent form this series and is a must-have in your UAE vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Batter pick

Mark Chapman (78 runs in two games, Average: 39.00)

Mark Chapman has put up impressive numbers with the bat and is the series-leading run-scorer. He has scored 78 runs at an average of 39.00 in two games, making him a must-have in your UAE vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Jimmy Neesham (46 runs & 2 wickets in two games, Average: 23.00)

Jimmy Neesham could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team, having picked up two wickets in as many games at an average of 19.50. He is also a decent batter with good technique and has scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 117.94.

Top Bowler pick

Tim Southee (36 wickets in 7 games, Average: 17.08)

Tim Southee has bowled brilliantly in the series so far, scalping six wickets at an average of 9.50. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

UAE vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Tim Southee

Southee has impressed with his bowling exploits in the series. He's the leading wicket-taker in the series with six wickets at an average of 9.50 in just two games and would be an excellent choice for captaincy in today's game.

Mitchell Santner

He's an outstanding all-rounder and has also been an effective fielder for his side. He has picked up three wickets at an impressive average of 16.00 in two games. That makes him the perfect choice for the role of vice-captaincy for today's outing.

Five Must-Picks for UAE vs NZ, 3rd T20I

Cole McConchie

Asif Khan

Ansh Tandon

Basil Hameed

Rachin Ravindra

UAE vs NZ Match Expert Tips

Aayan Khan was excellent with all-round performances in his previous outing, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.00. He could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 team.

UAE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I, Head-to-head Team

UAE vs NZ Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Aryansh Sharma

Batters: Mark Chapman, Chad Bowes, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Basil Hameed Aayan Khan, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Kylie Jamieson

UAE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I, Grand Team

UAE vs NZ Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert

Batters: Mark Chapman, Chad Bowes, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Basil Hameed Aayan Khan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Ben Lister