UAE vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 60

United Arab Emirates will take on Oman in the 60th match of the ICC Men’s CWC League 2 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday. The last time these two sides met, the match had ended in a tie.

United Arab Emirates are currently fourth in the standings. They have won five of their 10 matches so far and have 12 points. Meanwhile, Oman are on top of the table with 30 points. However, they have lost their last two matches and will be looking to bounce back with a win here.

UAE vs OMN Probable Playing 11 Today

UAE XI

Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rohan Mustafa, CP Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza (c), Junaid Siddique

OMN XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Match Details

UAE vs OMN, ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 60

Date and Time: 5th March, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes onto the bat quite well. 120 could prove to be the par score at this venue. The side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s UAE vs OMN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

For UAE, V Aravind will be the player to watch out for. He has been in excellent form and has scored 211 runs at an average of 23.44 in nine games.

Batters

J Singh is the second-highest run-scorer in the entire competition. He has scored 594 runs at an average of 27 and has the highest score of 107.

C Suri bats elegantly and is extremely effective against the new ball. Suri has smacked 324 runs so far at an average of 36.

All-rounders

Z Maqsood is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent and can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your UAE vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has chalked up 564 runs at an average of 29.68 and has also scalped 36 wickets thus far.

Bowlers

Bilal Khan has bowled with plenty of style, panache and ruthlessness. He has picked up 39 wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood (OMN) – 1570 points

A Ilyas (OMN) – 1109 points

Bilal Khan (OMN) – 1047 points

J Singh (OMN) – 798 points

K Ali (OMN) – 779 points

Important stats for UAE vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood: 564 runs and 36 wickets

Bilal Khan: 24 runs and 39 wickets

J Singh: 594 runs

C Suri: 324 runs

V Aravind: 211 runs

UAE vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Today

UAE vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, J Singh, C Suri, K Prajapati, Z Maqsood, A Ilyas, Khawar Ali, R Mustafa, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, A Raza

Captain: Z Maqsood, Vice-Captain: Bilal Khan

UAE vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, M Naseem Kushi, J Singh, C Suri, K Prajapati, Z Maqsood, Khawar Ali, R Mustafa, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, A Raza

Captain: J Singh, Vice-Captain: V Aravind

