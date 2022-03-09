UAE vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 4

United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Oman (OMN) in the fourth match of the ICC Men’s CWC League 2 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday.

UAE are coming off a thrilling three-wicket win against Namibia. Oman, meanwhile, fell short by 110 runs against Namibia. That has impacted their NRR, and they need to bounce back with a big win.

UAE vs OMN Probable Playing XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza(c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique.

OMN

Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi(w), Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah, Sandeep Goud, Bilal Khan.

Match Details

Match: UAE vs OMN, ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 4.

Date and Time: March 9, 2022; 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to have gotten slower over the course of the tournament. Runs are difficult to come by, and low-scoring thrillers are common. Spinners are expected to find assistance on this wicket.

Today’s UAE vs OMN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

For UAE, V Aravind could be one to watch out for. He has been in excellent form, scoring 287 runs at an average of 23.90 in 11 games.

Batters

C Suri bats elegantly and has been effective against the new ball. He has smacked 532 runs so far and will look for a big knock after failures against Oman.

All-rounders

K Ali is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent. He could prove to be a great multiplier choice for your UAE vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy team. He has chalked up 342 runs and has also scalped 28 wickets thus far in the tournament.

R Mustafa is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He has scored 160 runs and has bagged 12 wickets.

Bowlers

B Khan has bowled with plenty of style, panache and ruthlessness. He will eye another top-notch performance in this clash, having scalped 48 wickets so far.

Five best players to pick in UAE vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood (OMN) – 1627 points

B Khan (OMN) – 1330 points

K Ali (OMN) – 915 points

Kaleemullah (OMN) – 829 points

J Singh (OMN) – 824 points.

Key stats for UAE vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

B Khan: 48 wickets

K Ali: 342 runs and 28 wickets

V Aravind: 274 runs

R Mustafa: 160 runs and 12 wickets.

UAE vs OMN Dream11 Prediction

UAE vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, C Suri, J Singh, A Khan, Z Maqsood, K Ali, B Hameed, R Mustafa, B Khan, Kaleemullah, A Raza.

Captain: B Khan. Vice-Captain: Z Maqsood.

UAE vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, C Suri, S Khan, A Khan, Z Maqsood, K Ali, B Hameed, R Mustafa, B Khan, Kaleemullah, Z Khan.

Captain: K Ali. Vice-Captain: R Mustafa.

