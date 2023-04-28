UAE vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, 1st Semi-Final

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Oman (OMN) in the first semi-final of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Saturday (April 29). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the UAE vs OMN Dream11 prediction.

The United Arab Emirates are having a fantastic tournament, leading the table with six points from four games. The likes of Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, and Muhammad Waseem, among others, are capable of scoring big runs for them, who have a potent batting lineup. Karthik Meiyappan and Junaid Siddique are two of their most potent bowlers. Meanwhile, Oman have also had a good campaign, winning three of their four games. The team hopes that Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, and Jatinder Singh will continue with their form and get to the final.

UAE vs OMN Match Details, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

The first semi-final of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 between the United Arab Emirates and Oman will be played on April 29 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu at 08:45 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UAE vs OMN, 1st Semi-Final, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date & Time: April 29, 2023; 08:45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

UAE vs OMN Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient when playing their shots. Batting first will be the preferred option, with the pitch greatly assisting the batters.

UAE vs OMN Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

UAE: W-L-W-W

Oman: W-L-W-W

UAE vs OMN Probable Playing XIs today

United Arab Emirates Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns

United Arab Emirates Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Oman Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Oman Probable Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Today’s UAE vs OMN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vritiya Aravind (428 runs in 4 games, Average: 142.67)

Vritiya Aravind has been one of his team's most attacking batters, having scored 428 runs in just four games with an average of 142.67. He has also been excellent behind the stumps and is a must-have for your fantasy team for this match.

Top Batter Pick

Jatinder Singh (220 runs in 4 matches; Average: 73.33)

Jatinder Singh has been in great touch and has looked stunning with the bat so far. He is a must-have player for the first semi-final game given his proven record in crucial games. He has scored 220 runs at an average of 73.33 in four games.

Top All-rounders Pick

Aayan Khan (74 runs & 12 wickets in 4 matches; E.R: 3.82)

He has led the team beautifully with his all-round skill-set and ability to take the game deep, making him a multiplier captaincy choice for today's outing. He has amassed 74 runs at an average of 37.00 with 12 wickets while being economical in four games.

Top Bowler Pick

Bilal Khan (11 wickets in 4 matches; E.R: 6.62)

Bilal Khan has been decent with the ball in the ongoing tournament, making batters think twice with his fast bowling. He has picked up 11 wickets in just four games so far and will thus look to add to his wickets tally on Saturday.

UAE vs OMN match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohan Mustafa

Rohan Mustafa has scalped four wickets and has scored 175 runs at an average of 58.33 in four games, making him an excellent captaincy option for the UAE vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Zeeshan Maqsood

Zeeshan Maqsood has been impressive with his all-round skills, scoring 147 runs at an average of 49.00 and taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.13 in four games. That makes him a must-have vice-captaincy pick.

Five Must-picks for UAE vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammad Nadeem

Karthik Meiyappan

Naseem Khushi

Junaid Siddique

Kashyap Prajapati

UAE vs OMN Match Expert Tips

Rohan Mustafa is an experienced batting all-rounder and has shown some potential with the ball as well. He has taken four wickets at an average of 23.50 in four games. Given his ability to come up with key breakthroughs, he is a fine choice for your fantasy team.

UAE vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League Team

UAE vs OMN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Jatwindar Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aayan Khan

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Ayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma

UAE vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League Team

UAE vs OMN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Jatwindar Singh, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aayan Khan, M Nadeem

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Ayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, J Odedara

