UAE vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 has the United Arab Emirates (UAE) taking on Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The UAE have enjoyed a new lease of life over the last few months, beating the likes of Oman and Namibia in the CWC League 2. With the likes of Muhammad Waseem and Vriitya Aravind in fine form, the UAE will start as the clear favorites. However, they face a resourceful Papua New Guinea side who are capable of springing an upset. With both teams keen to get a win, a cracking game beckons at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

UAE vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

UAE XI

Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, CP Rizwan, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan and Junaid Siddiqui

PNG XI

Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Assad Vala (c), Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Tony Ura, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Damien Ravu and Kabua Morea

Match Details

UAE vs PNG

Date and Time: 15th March 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with some help on offer for the pacers. The powerplay phase will be crucial for either side, with the pacers likely to get some swing early on. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow batters to score freely. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 270 should be a good total, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Today’s UAE vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Vriitya Aravind: Vriitya Aravind has been one of the breakout stars in world cricket over the last year or so. The UAE youngster has been in fine form, playing a couple of handy knocks of late. With Aravind likely to play in the top order, he is a good addition to your UAE vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Muhammad Waseem: Muhammad Waseem has been in brilliant form for the UAE, scoring quick runs at the top of the order. The UAE opener can also contribute with the ball and is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Assad Vala: Assad Vala is PNG's go-to player in this format, given his experience and all-round abilities. Although it has been some time since PNG last played a game, the conditions should suit Vala and his skill-set, making him a must-have in your UAE vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ahmed Raza: Ahmed Raza comes into the game on the back of a fine three-wicket haul against Namibia. The experienced UAE skipper has been in fine form over the last few games and given the conditions on offer, Raza is a good addition to your UAE vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in UAE vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Waseem (UAE)

Rohan Mustafa (UAE)

Assad Vala (PNG)

Important stats for UAE vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Vriitya Aravind - 450 runs in 15 ODI matches, Average: 32.14

Assad Vala - 953 runs in 36 ODI matches, Average: 26.47

Ahmed Raza - 47 wickets in 41 ODI matches, Average: 31.38

UAE vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today

UAE vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Ura, V Aravind, C Suri, S Bau, W Muhammad, C Amini, C Soper, A Vala, N Pokana, A Raza and Z Khan.

Captain: W Muhammad. Vice-captain: C Amini.

UAE vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Ura, V Aravind, C Suri, L Siaka, W Muhammad, C Amini, C Soper, A Vala, J Siddiqui, A Raza and Z Khan.

Captain: W Muhammad. Vice-captain: Z Khan.

