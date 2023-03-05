UAE vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 133

The 133rd match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see the United Arab Emirates (UAE) squaring off against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs PNG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Papua New Guinea have won three of their 31 matches and are the underdogs in this encounter. The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, have won 14 of their 30 games.

Papua New Guinea will give it their all to win the match, but the United Arab Emirates are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

UAE vs PNG Match Details

The 133rd match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on March 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE vs PNG, Match 133

Date and Time: 5th March 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your teams accordingly. The last match played on this pitch was between Nepal and Papua New Guinea, where a total of 361 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

UAE vs PNG Form Guide

UAE - Won 14 of their last 30 matches

PNG - Won 3 of their last 31 matches

UAE vs PNG Probable Playing XI

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan, CP Rizwan (c), Vritiya Aravind, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Waseem Muhammad, Sabir Ali, Aryan Lakra, Asif Khan

PNG Playing XI

No injury updates

Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Gaudi Toka, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Riley Hekure, Hila Vare (wk), Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea

UAE vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Aravind

V Aravind is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Doriga is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Suri

S Bau and C Suri are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Rizwan played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Vala

C Soper and A Vala are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Mustafa is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Z Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Siddique and Z Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Meiyappan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

UAE vs PNG match captain and vice-captain choices

A Vala

A Vala will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 1710 points in the last 23 matches.

R Mustafa

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Mustafa as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 1576 points in the last 25 matches.

5 Must-Picks for UAE vs PNG, Match 133

A Vala

C Soper

R Mustafa

Z Khan

V Aravind

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: C Suri, C Rizwan, S Bau

All-rounders: R Mustafa, A Vala, C Soper

Bowlers: N Vanua, K Meiyappan, J Siddique, Z Khan

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: S Bau

All-rounders: R Mustafa, A Vala, C Soper, R Hekure

Bowlers: N Vanua, K Meiyappan, J Siddique, Z Khan, S Kamea

