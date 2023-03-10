UAE vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 136

The 136th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see the United Arab Emirates (UAE) squaring off against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Friday, March 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs PNG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Papua New Guinea have won four of their 33 matches and will try their best to win today's nail-biting match. The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, have secured 14 victories in 32 games.

Papua New Guinea does not possess enough firepower, and the United Arab Emirates are expected to dominate them in this fixture.

UAE vs PNG Match Details

The 136th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on March 10 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE vs PNG, Match 136

Date and Time: 10th March 2023, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your teams accordingly.

UAE vs PNG Form Guide

UAE - Won 14 of their last 32 matches

PNG - Won 4 of their last 33 matches

UAE vs PNG Probable Playing XI

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan, CP Rizwan (c), Vritiya Aravind, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Waseem Muhammad, Sabir Ali, Aryan Lakra, Asif Khan

PNG Playing XI

No injury updates

Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Gaudi Toka, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Riley Hekure, Hila Vare (wk), Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea

UAE vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Aravind

V Aravind is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Doriga is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Rizwan

S Bau and C Rizwan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Ura played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Vala

C Soper and A Vala are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Mustafa is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Z Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Siddique and Z Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Vanua is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

UAE vs PNG match captain and vice-captain choices

A Vala

A Vala will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 1807 points in the last 25 matches.

R Mustafa

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Mustafa as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 1731 points in the last 27 matches.

5 Must-Picks for UAE vs PNG, Match 136

A Vala

C Soper

R Mustafa

Z Khan

V Aravind

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: C Rizwan, S Bau

All-rounders: R Mustafa, A Vala, C Soper, C Amini, R Hekure

Bowlers: N Vanua, J Siddique, Z Khan

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: S Bau

All-rounders: R Mustafa, A Vala, C Soper, R Hekure, C Amini, A Lakra

Bowlers: N Vanua, J Siddique, Z Khan

