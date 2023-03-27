UAE vs PNG - Dream11 Prediction - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the second match number of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Monday, March 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs PNG Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The United Arab Emirates were inconsistent in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. They returned with a win-loss record of 15-18 and finished sixth out of the seven teams. They will look to improve and strive for consistency in this tournament as they look to qualify for the World Cup qualifiers.

Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, finished last in the four-year league. They could muster a mere five wins from 36 matches and will be desperate to turn things around.

UAE vs PNG, Match Details

The second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 between the United Arab Emirates and Papua New Guinea will be played on March 27, 2023, at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UAE vs PNG

Date & Time: March 27, 2023, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek is usually a good one to bat on. Teams have racked up significant scores at this venue over the last few years.

However, there is some good bounce and movement for the pacers, especially with the new ball. Thus, a score of around 275 could be average at this venue.

UAE vs PNG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

United Arab Emirates: L, W, L, L, L

Papua New Guinea: L, L, W, L, W

UAE vs PNG Probable Playing 11 today

United Arab Emirates Team News

No major injury concerns.

United Arab Emirates Probable Playing XI: Aryan Lakra, Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ashwanth Chidambaram (wk), Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Siddique, and Zahoor Khan.

Papua New Guinea Team News

No major injury concerns.

Papua New Guinea Probable Playing XI: Kiplin Doriga (wk), Hiri Hiri, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Gaudi Toka, Kabua Morea, and John Kariko.

Today’s UAE vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vriitya Aravind

Vriitya Aravind was the highest run-getter for the UAE in the ICC CWC League 2. He amassed 1047 runs at an average of 32.71, including two centuries and five fifties. He also took 27 catches and six stumpings.

Top Batter Pick

Asif Khan

Asif Khan is one of the key batters for the UAE. He played only 16 matches in the four-year league but was quite consistent. He scored 439 runs at an average of 36.58, with the help of three fifties and a ton.

Top All-rounder Pick

Charles Amini

Charles Amini can chip in nicely with both bat and ball. The leg-spinning all-rounder mustered 630 runs and picked up 17 scalps with the ball in the ICC CWC League 2.

Top Bowler Pick

Zahoor Khan

Zahoor Khan has been bowling really well in recent times. The 33-year-old UAE pacer picked up 41 wickets in 27 games at an economy rate of 4.72.

UAE vs PNG match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohan Mustafa

Rohan Mustafa could be effective with both bat and ball. The UAE veteran all-rounder took 32 wickets in 31 matches at an economy rate of 4.31. He also scored 565 runs, which included five half-centuries in the ICC CWC League 2.

Assad Vala

Assad Vala was PNG’s best player in the ICC CWC League 2. The off-spinning all-rounder accumulated 1290 runs while averaging 36.85. With the ball, he took 32 scalps at an economy rate of 3.95.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UAE vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rohan Mustafa (UAE)

Asif Khan (UAE)

Assad Vala (PNG)

Charles Amini (PNG)

Vriitya Aravind (UAE)

UAE vs PNG match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, and Rohan Mustafa will be the ones to watch out for.

UAE vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for UAE vs PNG - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Muhammad Waseem, Sese Bau, Asif Khan

All-rounders: Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Chad Soper, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

UAE vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for UAE vs PNG - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind, Kiplin Doriga

Batters: Muhammad Waseem, Asif Khan

All-rounders: Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Aayan Afzal Khan, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Chad Soper, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

