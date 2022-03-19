UAE vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 70

United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the 70th match of the ICC Men’s CWC League 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

UAE are coming off victories in their last two matches against Papua New Guinea, Namibia and Nepal. They beat Nepal by 48 runs in their last outing. They are second in the points table with 18 points.

Meanwhile, PNG have had a forgettable campaign, losing all 14 matches played thus far. They lost their last clash against Nepal by two wickets.

UAE vs PNG Probable Playing XIs

UAE

Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique.

PNG

Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Riley Hekure, Dogodu Bau (wk), Simon Atai.

Match Details

Match: UAE vs PNG, ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 70.

Date and Time: March 19, 2022; 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The track seems to have gotten slower over the course of the tournament. However, the Dubai International Stadium is conducive to batters. Spinners are expected to find assistance on this wicket too, and a score of 280 could prove to be par.

Today’s UAE vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

For UAE, V Aravind could be a player to watch out for. He has been in excellent form, scoring 461 runs at an average of 32.92 in 15 games.

Batters

C Suri bats elegantly, and he has been effective against the new ball. He has smacked 522 runs so far and will be eyeing another big knock.

All-rounders

R Mustafa is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent and could prove to be a great multiplier choice for your UAE vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team. He has chalked up 223 runs at an average of 24.77 and has also scalped 14 wickets thus far.

Meanwhile, B Hameed has done wonders for UAE in the competition. Not only has he picked up 20 wickets, but he has also proven decisive with the bat, scoring 375 runs.

Bowlers

A Raza has bowled with plenty of style, panache and ruthlessness in this tournament. He has taken 20 wickets in 15 games.

Five best players to pick in UAE vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

B Hameed (UAE) – 1145 points

A Raza (UAE) – 858 points

R Mustafa (UAE) – 784 points

V Aravind (UAE) – 768 points

Z Khan (UAE) – 738 points.

Key stats for UAE vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

B Hameed: 375 runs and 20 wickets

R Mustafa: 223 runs and 14 wickets

V Aravind: 461 runs

C Suri: 522 runs

A Vala: 568 runs and 14 wickets.

UAE vs PNG Dream11 Prediction

UAE vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, C Suri, L Siaka, W Muhammad, B Hameed, R Mustafa, C Soper, A Vala, A Raza, Z Khan, N Vanua.

Captain: B Hameed. Vice-Captain: R Mustafa.

UAE vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, C Suri, L Siaka, C Suri, B Hameed, R Mustafa, C Soper, A Vala, A Raza, J Siddique, N Vanua.

Captain: C Suri. Vice-Captain: V Aravind.

Edited by Bhargav