UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will lock horns with Scotland (SCO) in the 83rd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 at the Moosa Cricket Stadium in Pearland on Friday.

UAE are currently third in the points table, having won 10 out of their 20 matches. They lost their last fixture against the USA by four wickets. Scotland, on the other hand, are placed just above their rivals in the standings.

UAE vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

UAE XI

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vritiya Aravind (WK), CP Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Sharafu, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (C), Junaid Siddique, Rahul Bhatia.

SCO XI

Matthew Cross (WK), Kyle Coetzer (C), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill, Chris Sole.

Match Details

UAE vs SCO, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 83

Date and Time: 3rd June 2022, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Moosa Cricket Stadium, Pearland.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moosa Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. On the bowling front, while the seamers will get some early movement, there will be some turn on offer for the spinners in the middle overs. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 209 runs.

Today’s UAE vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vritiya Aravind: Aravind has scored 541 runs at a strike rate of 81.10 in 19 outings for thr UAE. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Chirag Suri: Suri has been the key to UAE's brilliant run in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, racking up 641 runs in 19 games.

Kyle Coetzer: Coetzer has scored 759 runs at a strike rate of 72.42 in 18 matches.

All-rounders

Richie Berrington: Berrington has scored 799 runs at a strike rate of 83.66 in 18 matches, while also picking up a wicket.

Basil Hameed: Hameed has amassed 450 runs and picked up 24 wickets in 19 matches. He is a no-brainer captaincy choice for this game.

Bowlers

Junaid Siddique: Siddique has scalped 27 wickets at an economy rate of 4.69 in 17 matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Ahmed Raza: Raza has picked up 28 wickets at an economy rate of 3.99 in 19 matches in addition to scoring 124 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Basil Hameed (UAE) - 1403 points

Ahmed Raza (UAE) - 1132 points

Rohan Mustafa (UAE) - 1044 points

Vritiya Aravind (UAE) - 900 points

Junaid Siddique (UAE) - 893 points

Important Stats for UAE vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Basil Hameed: 450 runs and 24 wickets in 19 matches; SR - 74.87 and ER - 3.73

Ahmed Raza: 124 runs and 28 wickets in 19 matches; SR - 67.02 and ER - 3.99

Rohan Mustafa: 373 runs and 15 wickets in 18 matches; SR - 63.54 and ER - 4.24

Vritiya Aravind: 541 runs in 19 matches; SR - 81.10

Junaid Siddique: 27 wickets in 17 matches; ER - 4.69

UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Cricket World Cup League 2)

UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vritiya Aravind, Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, Chirag Suri, CP Rizwan, Richie Berrington, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Adrian Neill, Junaid Siddique.

Captain: Basil Hameed. Vice-captain: Vritiya Aravind.

UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction -ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Cross, Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, CP Rizwan, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Hamza Tahir.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Richie Berrington.

