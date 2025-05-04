UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 61

The 61st match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see United Arab Emirates (UAE) squaring off against Scotland (SCO) at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Sunday, May 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Scotland have won six of their last 11 matches. Their last match of the tournament against Nepal was abandoned due to rain. The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, have won only two of their last 11 matches. They played their last ODI match back in November 2024 against the Netherlands, which they lost by 67 runs.

These two teams have played 14 head-to-head matches. Scotland has won 10 matches while the United Arab Emirates has won 4 matches.

UAE vs SCO Match Details

The 61st match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on May 4 at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE vs SCO, 61st Match

Date and Time: 4th May 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Pitch Report

The pitch at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last ODI match played at this venue was back in 2022 between Netherlands and England, where a total of 492 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

UAE vs SCO Form Guide

UAE - Won 2 of their last 11 matches

SCO - Won 6 of their last 11 matches

UAE vs SCO Probable Playing XI

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates

T Suri (wk), W Muhammad, D Parashar, V Aravind, R Chopra, A Afzal, J Siddique, A Sharafu, A Sharma, S Sharma, M Jawad

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

C Tear, B McMullen, R Berrington, M Cross (wk), M Leask, M Watt, J Jarvis, B Currie, C Greaves, G Munsey, S Sharif

UAE vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Aravind

V Aravind is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. C Tear and M Cross are other good wicket-keeper options for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Berrington

W Muhammad and R Berrington are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. R Berrington is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 89 runs in the match against Namibia. R Chopra is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

B McMullen

B McMullen and M Watt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. B McMullen will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 151 runs and took 1 wicket in the match against the USA. M Leak is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Siddique

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Currie and J Siddique. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Siddique will complete his quota of overs. He took 3 wickets in the match against the Netherlands. J Jarvis is another good bowler for today's match.

UAE vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

B McMullen

B McMullen is one of the most crucial picks from Scotland as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He smashed 151 runs and took 1 wicket in the match against the USA.

W Muhammad

W Muhammad is one of the most crucial picks from the United Arab Emirates squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bowl some overs and bat in the top order.

5 Must-Picks for UAE vs SCO, 61st Match

R Berrington

W Muhammad

B McMullen

B Currie

M Watt

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: W Muhammad, R Berrington, R Chopra

All-rounders: M Leask, M Watt, B McMullen, A Afzal, D Parashar

Bowlers: J Siddique, B Currie

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: W Muhammad, R Berrington, G Munsey

All-rounders: M Leask, M Watt, B McMullen, A Afzal

Bowlers: J Siddique, B Currie, J Jarvis

