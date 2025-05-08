UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 63

The 63rd match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see United Arab Emirates (UAE) squaring off against Scotland (SCO) at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Thursday, May 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Scotland have won seven of their last twelve matches. They won their last match against the United Arab Emirates by three wickets. The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, have won only two of their last thirteen matches. They lost their last match to the Netherlands by 113 runs.

These two teams have played 15 head-to-head matches. Scotland has won 11 matches while the United Arab Emirates has won 4 matches.

UAE vs SCO Match Details

The 63rd match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on May 8 at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

UAE vs SCO, 63rd Match

Date and Time: 8th May 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Pitch Report

The pitch at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last ODI match played at this venue was between the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates, where a total of 431 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

Ad

UAE vs SCO Form Guide

UAE - Won 2 of their last 13 matches

SCO - Won 7 of their last 12 matches

UAE vs SCO Probable Playing XI

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates

T Suri (wk), W Muhammad, D Parashar, V Aravind, R Chopra, A Afzal, J Siddique, A Sharafu, A Sharma, S Sharma, M Jawad

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

C Tear, B McMullen, R Berrington, M Cross (wk), M Leask, M Watt, J Jarvis, B Currie, C Greaves, G Munsey, S Sharif

Ad

UAE vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sharma

A Sharma is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. V Aravind and M Cross are other good wicket-keeper options for today's match.

Batters

G Munsey

G Munsey and R Berrington are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. G Munsey is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 78 runs in the last match against the United Arab Emirates. W Muhammad is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

B McMullen

B McMullen and M Watt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. B McMullen will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 58 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match against the United Arab Emirates. A Afzal is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Siddique

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Singh and J Siddique. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Siddique will complete his quota of overs. He took two wickets in the last match against Scotland. J Jarvis is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

UAE vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

B McMullen

B McMullen is one of the most crucial picks from Scotland as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He smashed 58 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match of the tournament against the United Arab Emirates.

M Watt

M Watt is another crucial pick from the Scotland squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and bat in the middle order. He smashed 14 runs and took two wickets in the last match against the United Arab Emirates

Ad

5 Must-Picks for UAE vs SCO, 63rd Match

R Berrington

B McMullen

A Afzal

J Siddique

M Watt

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sharma

Ad

Batters: W Muhammad, R Berrington, G Munsey

All-rounders: M Leask, M Watt, B McMullen, A Afzal, D Parashar

Bowlers: J Siddique, J Jarvis

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Ad

Batters: A Sharafu, R Berrington, G Munsey

All-rounders: M Watt, B McMullen, A Afzal, D Parashar

Bowlers: J Siddique, J Jarvis, C Cassell

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️