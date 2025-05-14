UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 66

The 66th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see United Arab Emirates (UAE) squaring off against Scotland (SCO) at the SV Kampong CC in Kampong on Wednesday, May 14. Here's all you need to know about the UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Scotland have won seven of their last 14 matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to the Netherlands by 19 runs. The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, have won only three of their last 15 matches. They lost their last match to the Netherlands by five wickets.

These two teams have played 16 head-to-head matches. Scotland has won 11 matches while the United Arab Emirates has won five.

UAE vs SCO Match Details

The 66th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on May 14 at the SV Kampong CC in Kampong at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

UAE vs SCO, 66th Match

Date and Time: 14th May 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: SV Kampong CC, Kampong

Pitch Report

The pitch at SV Kampong CC in Kampong is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last ODI match played at this venue was between the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates, where a total of 409 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

Ad

UAE vs SCO Form Guide

UAE - Won 3 of their last 15 matches

SCO - Won 7 of their last 14 matches

UAE vs SCO Probable Playing XI

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates

T Suri (wk), W Muhammad, D Parashar, V Aravind, R Chopra, A Afzal, J Siddique, A Sharafu, A Sharma, S Sharma, M Jawad

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

C Tear, B McMullen, R Berrington, M Cross (wk), M Leask, M Watt, J Jarvis, B Currie, C Greaves, G Munsey, S Sharif

Ad

UAE vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sharma

A Sharma is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He smashed 56 runs in the last match against Scotland. C Tear and M Cross are other good wicket-keeper options for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Munsey

G Munsey and R Berrington are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. G Munsey is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 106 runs in the last match against the Netherlands. R Chopra is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

B McMullen

B McMullen and M Watt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. B McMullen will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 24 runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches. A Afzal is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

B Currie

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Singh and Currie. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. B Currie will complete his quota of overs. He took 4 wickets in the last match against the Netherlands. J Siddique is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

UAE vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

B McMullen

B McMullen is one of the most crucial picks from Scotland as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 24 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

G Munsey

G Munsey is another crucial pick from the Scotland squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He smashed 106 runs in the last match against the Netherlands.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for UAE vs SCO, 66th Match

B McMullen

A Afzal

G Munsey

B Currie

M Watt

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sharma

Ad

Batters: R Chopra, R Berrington, G Munsey

All-rounders: M Leask, M Watt, B McMullen, A Afzal, D Parashar

Bowlers: J Siddique, B Currie

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sharma

Ad

Batters: F McCreath, G Munsey

All-rounders: M Leask, M Watt, B McMullen, A Afzal, D Parashar

Bowlers: J Davidson, S Singh, B Currie

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️