UAE vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWC League-2 One-Day, Match 84

United Arab Emirates will take on USA in the 84th match of the CWC League-2 One-Day at Moosa Stadium in Pearland on Saturday.

Having played 19 league matches so far, USA have nine wins to their name. They won by four wickets the last time these two sides faced each other by chasing down a target of 204. The likes of Monank Patel and Saurabh Netravalkar have been brilliant for USA.

UAE, on the other hand, have won 11 of their 21 games so far. They defeated Scotland in their most recent game by chasing down a target of 172.

UAE vs USA Probable Playing 11 Today

UAE XI

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza(c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Alishan Sharafu

USA XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rusty Theron

Match Details

UAE vs USA, CWC League-2 One-Day, Match 84

Date and Time: 4th June, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Moosa Stadium, Pearland

Pitch Report

The Moosa Stadium wicket is likely to aid the batters throughout the competition. Scores of 170 and 210 have been reached over the last few matches and the same trend is expected to continue here as well.

Story continues below ad

Today’s UAE vs USA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

V Aravind is an explosive wicketkeeper batter who likes to take on opposition bowlers in the early stages of the innings. He has scored 595 runs in 20 matches at an average of 31.31.

Batters

C Suri is the leading scorer for UAE in the competition. He has amassed 645 runs in 20 games at an average of 32.25 and has two centuries in the tournament.

All-rounders

B Hameed is a wonderful all-rounder who has proven to be excellent in both departments. He has scored 456 runs in 20 games at a strike rate of over 73. He has also taken 25 wickets at an average of 14.48 and should be the first captaincy pick of your UAE vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Team

R Mustafa is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 373 runs at an average of over 31. Mustafa has also scalped 15 wickets so far.

Story continues below ad

Bowlers

A Raza is the highest wicket-taker from the UAE squad. He has scalped 29 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 23.72.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE vs USA Dream11 prediction team

B Hameed (UAE) – 1466 points

A Raza (UAE) – 1185 points

S Netravalkar (USA) – 1175 points

R Mustafa (UAE) – 1044 points

V Aravind (UAE) – 967 points

Important stats for UAE vs USA Dream11 prediction team

B Hameed: 456 runs and 25 wickets

A Raza: 29 wickets

R Mustafa: 373 runs and 15 wickets

V Aravind: 595 runs

C Suri: 645 runs

UAE vs USA Dream11 Prediction Today

UAE vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Story continues below ad

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, M Patel, C Suri, C Rizwan, A Jones, B Hameed, R Mustafa, S Taylor, A Raza, S Netravalkar, C Stevenson

Captain: B Hameed, Vice-Captain: R Mustafa

UAE vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, M Patel, C Suri, C Rizwan, W Muhammad, B Hameed, R Mustafa, S Taylor, A Raza, S Netravalkar, C Stevenson

Captain: C Suri, Vice-Captain: A Raza

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far