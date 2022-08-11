UAE vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the ICC Men's CWC League 2, Match 98

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will lock horns with the United States of America (USA) in the 98th match of the ICC Men's CWC League 2 at Mannofield Park in Aberdeen on Thursday, August 11.

The United Arab Emirates are third in the points table, having won 12 out of their 23 matches. They won their last game against Namibia by eight wickets. The United States of America, on the other hand, are placed just below their opponents in the standings, winning 11 out of their 24 fixtures. They won their last encounter against Nepal by 39 runs.

UAE vs USA Probable Playing 11 Today

UAE XI

Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Darius D'Silva, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (C), Palaniapan Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

USA XI

Xavier Marshall, Jaskaran Malhotra (WK), Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Timil Patel, Nisarg Patel, Karima Gore, Elmore Hutchinson, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar (C).

Match Details

UAE vs USA, ICC Men's CWC League 2, Match 98

Date and Time: 11th Aug 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Mannofield Park, Aberdeen.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mannofield Park in Aberdeen generally favors the bowlers. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last six games played at the venue being 212 runs.

Today’s UAE vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vriitya Aravind: Aravind is the second-highest run-scorer for the United Arab Emirates in the ICC Men's CWC League 2 with 701 runs in 22 matches at a strike rate of 79.84.

Batters

Chirag Suri: Chirag has been in exceptional form this season, scoring 724 runs in 22 matches at a strike rate of 67.66. He will be looking forward to continuing his dream run on Thursday.

Sushant Modani: Sushant has been in decent form with the bat for the United States of America in the tournament, amassing 375 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 73.09.

All-rounders

Rohan Mustafa: Mustafa has scored 438 runs in 19 matches, while also scalping 17 wickets at an economy rate of 4.35.

Basil Hameed: Basil is an experienced all-rounder who has scored 490 runs and picked up 27 wickets at an economy rate of 3.64 in 22 ICC Men's CWC League 2 matches.

Bowlers

Ahmed Raza: Ahmed is UAE's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 32 wickets in 22 matches at an economy rate of 3.92.

Saurabh Netravalkar: Netravalkar is a quality bowler who has managed to score 93 runs while also scalping 40 wickets in 24 matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Basil Hameed (UAE) - 1583 points

Saurabh Netravalkar (USA) - 1408 points

Ahmed Raza (UAE) - 1278 points

Rohan Mustafa (UAE) - 1198 points

Vriitya Aravind (UAE) - 1126 points

Important Stats for UAE vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Basil Hameed: 490 runs and 27 wickets in 22 matches; SR - 75.15 & ER - 3.64

Saurabh Netravalkar: 93 runs and 40 wickets in 24 matches; SR - 70.99 & ER - 3.98

Ahmed Raza: 128 runs and 32 wickets in 22 matches; SR - 63.05 & ER - 3.92

Rohan Mustafa: 17 wickets and 438 runs in 19 matches; ER - 4.35 & SR - 63.57

Vriitya Aravind: 701 runs in 22 matches; SR - 79.84

UAE vs USA Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's CWC League 2)

UAE vs USA Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's CWC League 2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Monank Patel, Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Chundangapoyil Puthiyapurayil Rizwan, Sushant Modani, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Aaron Jones, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Basil Hameed.

UAE vs USA Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steven Taylor, Chirag Suri, Chundangapoyil Puthiyapurayil Rizwan, G Singh, Rohan Mustafa, Aaron Jones, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson.

Captain: Basil Hameed. Vice-captain: Aaron Jones.

