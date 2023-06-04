UAE vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match – June 4, 2023

United Arab Emirates (UAE) and West Indies (WI) are all set to square off against each other in the first game of the three-match ODI series between both teams. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will be hosting this contest on Sunday, June 4.

United Arab Emirates, led by Muhammad Waseem, has announced a full-strength squad for the series as they will be looking to prepare well for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, starting on 18th June. A lot of onus will be on the likes of Zahoor Khan and Rohan Mustafa to do well for the team.

West Indies, on the other hand, have announced a comparatively younger squad for the series and most of the star players are rested for the series. The team will expect their senior players Shai Hope and Roston Chase to step up for the team and gain some winning momentum ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

On that note, let us look at the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming UAE vs WI Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Rohan Mustafa (UAE) - 9 Credits

UAE National Cricket Team Return To Training

Rohan Mustafa is an experienced campaigner who's been doing well for the team for a long time. With 74 international appearances under his belt, Mustafa has notched up 1408 runs at an average of 22.34.

In addition to his batting skills, he also proves to be equally effective with the ball, having claimed 80 wickets at an economy rate of 4.40. His all-around abilities make him a highly deserving candidate for the captain or vice-captain role in your team for the UAE vs WI Dream11 team.

#2 Roston Chase (WI) - 8.5 Credits

Roston Chase

Roston Chase holds a vital role in the West Indies team across all three formats. He is a multi-utility cricketer who can contribute significantly with both bat and ball. In ODI cricket, Chase has piled up 553 runs at an average of 24.04.

If needed, he is more than capable of bowling some useful overs of spin bowling as well. With such abilities, he is surely going to be the man to watch out for and you can trust him as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the UAE vs WI match.

#1 Shai Hope (WI) - 9 Credits

West Indies v India - One Day International Series

Shai Hope is widely regarded as one of the most dependable cricketers for the West Indies in limited-overs format. The right-handed batter possesses the valuable skill of anchoring the innings and playing a match winning knock for his team.

In ODI cricket, Hope has smashed 14 centuries, accumulating a total of 4,452 runs at a remarkable average of 50.02. In the absence of senior players, he could play a match-winning knock for his team and that makes him a must-have pick to be made as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the UAE vs WI match.

