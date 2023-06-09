UAE vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI match – June 9, 2023

United Arab Emirates (UAE) will square off against West Indies (WI) in the third and final ODI of their three-match series. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is all set to host this exciting contest on Friday, June 9.

West Indies continued their dominating performance in the series as they secured a comfortable 78-run victory in the second ODI. The visitors will be eyeing a clean sweep in the third and final match of the series.

Batting first, Brandon King (64) and Johnson Charles (63) helped the team get off to a brilliant start as the visitors posted a massive score of 306 in 49.5 overs. In reply, Basil Hameed (49) and Ali Naseer (57) led the fightback for the home team, but it wasn’t enough as they fell short of the target by 78 runs.

On that note, let us look at the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming UAE vs WI Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Ali Naseer (UAE) - 6.5 Credits

Ali Naseer scored half century in the second ODI

Ali Naseer has been the only positive for the home team in this series. Naseer has scored back-to-back fifties against an in-form bowling unit of West Indies, notching up 115 runs in two games at an average of 57.50 and a strike rate of 109.52.

Apart from his batting, the 19-year-old has also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 7.77. He is a talented all-rounder and we are recommending him to be picked as vice-captain of your UAE vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Johnson Charles (WI) - 7.5 Credits

Johnson Charles

Johnson Charles is an attacking top-order batter who can destroy any bowling attack in the world. In the previous game, he played a blistering knock of 63 runs off just 47 balls with the help of eight fours and three sixes.

Looking at his current form, he is going to be a real threat to the hosts once again. Therefore, Charles could prove to be an excellent choice to be considered as captain in your UAE vs WI Dream11 team.

#1 Brandon King (WI) - 8 Credits

Brandon King

Brandon King has been the most important batter for the West Indies in this series. The right-handed batter has piled up 176 runs at an average of 88 and a strike rate of 96.70 with the help of one century and one fifty.

The team will be expecting one more big knock from King in the final game of the series and he should be an ideal choice to be picked as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the UAE vs WI match.

