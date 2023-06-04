UAE vs West Indies - Dream11 Prediction - 1st ODI

UAE will take on West Indies in the first ODI of a three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs WI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

UAE have played quite a lot of ODI cricket this year. They’ve played a total of 17 ODI matches and have earned a win-loss record of 8-9. There were a few more 50-over games which were not listed as ODIs.

UAE reached the final of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 and they finished second in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023. This helped them book a place in the main round of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers, which will be played in Zimbabwe.

On the other hand, West Indies have played just one ODI series this year and that was in South Africa, which ended 1-1 as the first ODI was washed out. They have won just two out of their last 15 ODIs.

The Caribbean side finished ninth on the ODI Super League points table and that has forced them to play the qualifiers. Thus, this series could act as a good preparation for the Windies ahead of the all-important 10-team tournament.

UAE vs WI, Match Details

The first ODI of the three-match series between UAE and West Indies will be played on June 4, 2023, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The game is set to start at 6 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UAE vs WI

Date & Time: June 4, 2023, 6 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a good one to bat on. However, over the last couple of years, the average score batting first in ODI cricket at this venue is 250-255. This suggests that it isn't going to be one-way traffic for the batters. Moreover, spinners have generally performed well and have a good record on this ground.

UAE vs WI Probable Playing 11 today

UAE Team News

No major injury concerns.

UAE Probable Playing XI: Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

West Indies Team News

No major injury concerns.

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Raymon Reifer, Keemo Paul, Kevin Sinclair, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah

Today’s UAE vs WI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vriitya Aravind

Vriitya Aravind is in top form with the bat. The UAE wicketkeeper-batter has scored 454 runs at an average of 90.80 in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. He also made 220 runs at an average of 55.00 in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023. Overall, he averages 32.32 in ODI cricket.

Top Batter Pick

Brandon King

Brandon King batted well in the ODI series against South Africa. He accumulated 102 runs in two innings while striking at 100.99. In 2022, he made 334 runs in 16 ODIs, which included three fifties.

Top All-rounder Pick

Roston Chase

Roston Chase can be quite effective with both the bat and the ball. The off-spinning all-rounder can make useful runs with the bat in the middle-order and he usually bowls economical spells with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Karthik Meiyappan

Karthik Meiyappan is bowling really well. The leg-spinner has picked up 24 wickets in 15 games in ODI cricket this year. In the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 and ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 combined, he has taken 19 scalps in 11 games.

UAE vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Shai Hope

Shai Hope smashed a match-winning 128 not out in the second ODI against South Africa earlier this year. The West Indies skipper averages 50.02 in ODI cricket. He has amassed 4,452 runs, which includes 14 hundreds and 21 half-centuries.

Rohan Mustafa

Rohan Mustafa is an experienced cricketer and the off-spinning all-rounder has 1,408 runs and 80 wickets - at an economy rate of 4.40 - in his ODI career. He took 12 wickets and scored 268 runs in the two 50-over tournaments before this.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UAE vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shai Hope (WI)

Rohan Mustafa (UAE)

Vriitya Aravind (UAE)

Brandon King (WI)

Karthik Meiyappan (UAE)

UAE vs WI match expert tips

Both teams have some quality top-order batters and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Muhammad Waseem, and Vriitya Aravind will be the ones to watch out for.

UAE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for UAE vs West Indies - 1st ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope, Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Muhammad Waseem, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Kevin Sinclair, Odean Smith

UAE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for UAE vs West Indies - 1st ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope, Vriitya Aravind, Johnson Charles

Batters: Muhammad Waseem, Brandon King

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Raymon Reifer

Bowlers: Karthik Meiyappan, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Yannic Cariah

