UAE vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for West Indies tour of UAE 2023, Match 3

The third ODI of the West Indies tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will see the two teams square off at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday, June 9.

West Indies have won the first two matches and have won the series. In the first match, they bowled first and restricted the opposition to 202 runs in 47.1 overs. They then chased down the target in just 35.2 overs losing only three of their batters.

In the second match, West Indies posted a massive total of 307 for UAE to chase down. In reply, UAE managed to reach just 228 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 50 overs and lost the match by 78 runs.

West Indies will look to win the final match of the series and take confidence in whitewashing their opposition heading into the World Cup qualifiers. UAE, on the other hand, will look to pick up a win and prevent West Indies from winning the series 3-0.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs WI Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

UAE vs WI Match Details

The third ODI of the West Indies tour of the UAE 2023 will be played on June 9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. The match will commence at 6.00 pm IST.

Match: UAE vs WI, Match 3, West Indies tour of UAE 2023

Date and Time: June 6, 2023, Friday; 6.00 pm IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

UAE vs WI Probable Playing XIs

UAE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

UAE Probable Playing XIs

V Aravin (c), A Sharma, W Muhammad, Asif Khan, A Khan, B Hameed, L Singh Bajwa, A Naseer, S Sharma, Zahoor Khan, and A Shetty.

WI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WI Probable Playing XIs

Shai Hope (c and wk), J Charles, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, K Carty, Roston Chase, Kavem Hodge, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, A Jordan, and Y Cariah.

UAE vs WI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - J Charles

Johnson Charles opens the innings for West Indies and has been in decent form in this series. He will be a good wicket-keeper pick along with Shai Hope.

Batter - Brandon King

Brandon King has been in good form so far. The West Indies opener has been scoring runs on a consistent basis and that makes him a great pick from the batter section.

All-rounder - Ali Naseer

Ali Naseer impressed everybody with this batting in the first match as he scored a half-century under pressure. He will be a good pick from the all-rounder section.

Bowler - Odean Smith

Odean Smith has delivered with both the bat and the ball in this series. While he picked up wickets in the death overs, he also scored runs in the second ODI. This makes him a very good pick from the bowlers' section.

UAE vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Brandon King

Brandon King has been consistent with the bat in the series. He will be a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Ali Naseer

While a bit risky, Ali Naseer might be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match. He has scored runs under pressure in the first match and can turn out to be a differential choice for this match.

Five Must-Picks for UAE vs WI, Match 3

Johnson Charles

Brandon King

A Khan

Ali Naseer

Odean Smith

UAE vs WI Match Expert Tips

The pitch will favour the batters for most of the match. Selecting more West Indian top-order batters and UAE lower-order batters might be a good approach.

UAE vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: J Charles, Shai Hope

Batters: Brandon King, Wasim Muhammad

All-rounders: R Chase, A Naseer, A Khan

Bowlers: Y Cariah, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Dominic Drakes

UAE vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Grand League Team

