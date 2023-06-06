UAE vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for West Indies tour of UAE 2023, 2nd ODI 

United Arab Emirates (UAE) will go up against West Indies (WI) in the second ODI at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday (June 6). Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

UAE and West Indies squared off in the first ODI of the series, where UAE won the toss and chose to bat. UAE could not score much and were bundled out for a score of 202, which was easily chased down by West Indies as they won the match by seven wickets with 15 overs to spare. UAE would like to change the results this time around and win this game.

UAE vs WI Match Details

The second ODI of the West Indies tour of UAE 2023 will be played on June 6 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Tuesday (June 6) at 06:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE vs WI, West Indies tour of UAE 2023, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 6th June 2023, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE vs WI Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a batting-friendly one, where the batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs.

Pace bowlers might extract a little help from the pitch. Chasing the total would be a preferred option here with the average first innings score being 271.

UAE vs WI Form Guide (West Indies tour of UAE 2023)

UAE: L-L-W-W-W

WI: W-L-W-L

UAE vs WI probable playing 11s for today’s match

UAE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

UAE Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Waseem, Aryansh Sharma, Vritya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

WI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

WI Probable Playing 11

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope, Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes

UAE vs WI Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shai Hope (1 match, 13 runs, Strike Rate: 325)

Hope is a class player and leader of the West Indies team. His batting was not much needed in the last game and he scored 13 runs without getting dismissed.

Top Batter Pick

Brandon King (1 match, 112 runs, Strike Rate: 100)

King had a brilliant last match where he smashed a beautiful century. He scored 112 runs off 112 balls and is a must-have pick for this game as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Keemo Paul (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.74)

Paul picked up three wickets at an economy of just 4.74 in seven overs. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick in this match.

Top Bowler Pick

Yannic Cariah (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.71)

Cariah bowled brilliantly in the last game where he scalped two wickets giving away 26 runs in his seven overs. He should definitely find a place in your team.

UAE vs WI match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Roston Chase

Chase is a street smart spin bowling option for West Indies who scalped one wicket in the last game. He can be a good option to lead your team keeping his game awareness in mind.

Vritya Aravind

Aravind scored 40 runs off 77 deliveries in the last game. He is also a brilliant wicketkeeper and can help you fetch hefty points.

5 Must-pick players with stats for UAE vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shai Hope 13 runs in 1 match

Brandon King 112 runs in 1 match

Keemo Paul 3 wickets in 1 match

Yannic Cariah 2 wickets in 1 match

Vritya Aravind 40 runs in 1 match

UAE vs WI match expert tips

Keemo Paul could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

UAE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

UAE vs WI Dream11 Prediction - 2nd ODI

UAE vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Vritya Aravind

Batters: Muhammad Waseem, Brandon King

All-rounders: Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Odean Smith

UAE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

UAE vs WI Dream11 Prediction - 2nd ODI

UAE vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Vritya Aravind

Batters: Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Asif Khan

All-rounders: Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Yannic Cariah

