UAE-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 2

The United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 (UAE-W U19) will take on Scotland Women Under 19 (SC-W U19) in match 2 of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Saturday. The venue will be the Willowmoore Park B Field in Benoni.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the UAE-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament. The United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 team has various known players, whereas Scotland Women Under 19 team is a completely inexperienced side with a few big names.

Scotland Women Under 19 team will try their best to win the match. But the United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 team are a relatively better side and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

UAE-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Match Details

Match 2 of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 14 at Willowmoore Park B Field in Benoni. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE-W U19 vs SC-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 2

Date and Time: 14th January 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni

Pitch Report

Willowmoore Park B Field in Benoni has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

UAE-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Form Guide

UAE-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

SC-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

UAE-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Probable Playing XI

UAE-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates

Theertha Satish (c & wk), Sanchin Singh, Lavanya Keny, Siya Gokhale, Ishitha Zehra, Indhuja Nandakumar, Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Rishitha Rajith, Archara Supriya

SC-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates

Ailsa Lister (wk), Emma Walsingham, Olivia Bell, Molly Barbour-Smith, Anne Sturgess, Darcey Carter, Nayma Sheikh, Molly Paton, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Katherine Fraser (C), Maryam Faisal

UAE-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Satish

T Satish, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. A Lister is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Paton

S Gokhale and M Paton are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. L Keny is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

I Nandakumar

S Dharnidharka and I Nandakumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Fraser is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

R Rajith

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Rajith and M Maciera. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Supriya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

UAE-W U19 vs SC-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

I Nandakumar

I Nandakumar is one of the best players in the United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

S Dharnidharka

S Dharnidharka is one of the best picks in the United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for UAE-W U19 vs SC-W U19, Match 2

S Gokhale

I Nandakumar

S Dharnidharka

T Satish

M Paton

United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 Women vs Scotland Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 death-over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 Women vs Scotland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Satish, A Lister

Batters: L Keny, S Gokhale, M Paton

All-rounders: I Nandakumar, S Dharnidharka, K Fraser

Bowlers: A Supriya, M Maciera, R Rajith

United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 Women vs Scotland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Satish

Batters: E Walsingham, S Gokhale, M Paton

All-rounders: I Nandakumar, S Dharnidharka, K Fraser

Bowlers: A Supriya, M Maciera, R Rajith, V Mahesh

