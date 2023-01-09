UAE-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches, Match 7

The United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 (UAE-W U19) will take on Sri Lanka Women Under 19 (SL-W U19) in the seventh match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches at the St Stithians Main Oval in Johannesburg on Monday, January 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the UAE-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. The United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 have various known players, whereas Sri Lanka Women Under 19 is a completely inexperienced side with a few big names.

Sri Lanka Women Under 19 will try their best to win the match, but the United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

UAE-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Match Details

The seventh match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches will be played on January 9 at the St Stithians Main Oval in Johannesburg. The game is set to take place at 5.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE-W U19 vs SL-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, Match 7

Date and Time: January 09, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: St Stithians Main Oval, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

The St Stithians Main Oval in Johannesburg has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

UAE-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Form Guide

UAE-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

SL-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

UAE-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Probable Playing XI

UAE-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Theertha Satish (wk), Sanchin Singh, Lavanya Keny, Siya Gokhale, Ishitha Zehra, Indhuja Nandakumar, Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Rishitha Rajith, and Archara Supriya.

SL-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Sumudu Nisansala (wk), Nethmi Senarathne, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Manudi Nanayakkara, Dahami Sanethma, Dewmi Vihanga, Rashmika Sewwandi, Vihara Sewwandi, Vidushika Perera, Harini Perera, and Pamoda Shaini.

UAE-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Satish

T Satish, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Nisansala is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

V Rajapaksha

S Gokhale and V Rajapaksha are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Nanayakkara is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

I Nandakumar

S Dharnidharka and I Nandakumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. V Sewwandi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

R Rajith

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Rajith and U Rathnayake. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Supriya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

UAE-W U19 vs SL-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

I Nandakumar

I Nandakumar is one of the best players in the United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 Women's squad. She will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

S Dharnidharka

S Dharnidharka is one of the best picks in the United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for UAE-W U19 vs SL-W U19, Match 7

S Gokhale

I Nandakumar

S Dharnidharka

T Satish

V Rajapaksha

United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 Women vs Sri Lanka Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 Women vs Sri Lanka Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: T Satish, S Nisansala

Batters: V Rajapaksha, S Gokhale, M Nanayakkara

All-rounders: I Nandakumar, S Dharnidharka, V Sewwandi

Bowlers: A Supriya, U Rathnayake, R Rajith

United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 Women vs Sri Lanka Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Satish

Batters: V Rajapaksha, S Gokhale, M Nanayakkara

All-rounders: I Nandakumar, S Dharnidharka, V Sewwandi, V Mahesh

Bowlers: A Supriya, U Rathnayake, V Perera

