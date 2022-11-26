UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for USA Women U19 tour of UAE, Match 3

UAE Women U19 (UAE-W U19) will take on USA Women U19 (USA-W U19) in match 3 at the USA Women U19 tour of UAE on Saturday, 26 November, at the Ocean Fair Cricket Ground in Dubai.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Both teams have won one match each and will try to seal the series with today's match. UAE Women U19 won the first match by 53 runs. USA Women U19 won the last match by 12 runs.

UAE Women U19 will try their best to win the match but USA Women U19 are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Match Details

Match 3 of the USA Women U19 tour of the UAE will be played on November 26 at the Ocean Fair Cricket Ground in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19, USA Women U19 tour of UAE, Match 3

Date and Time: 26th November 2022, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Ocean Fair Cricket Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

The Ocean Fair Cricket Ground in Dubai has a bowling pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect a low-scoring match with a lot of wickets.

The last match played on this pitch was between UAE Women U19 and USA Women U19, where a total of 198 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Form Guide

UAE-W U19 - W L

USA-W U19 - L W

UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Probable Playing XI

UAE-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Theertha Satish (wk), Rinitha Rajith, Sanchin Singh, Geethika Jyothis, Indhuja Nandakumar, Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Lavanya Keny, Siya Gokhale, Rishitha Rajith, Archara Supriya.

USA-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Anika Kolan (wk), Disha Dhingra, Lisa Ramjit, Isani Vaghela, Tya Gonsalves, Aditi Chudasama, Ritu Singh, Snigdha Paul, Geetika Kodali, Suhani Thadani, Bhumika Bhadriraju.

UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Satish (2 matches, 145 runs)

T Satish, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. A Kolan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Rajith (2 matches, 45 runs)

R Rajith and D Dhingra are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

I Nandakumar (2 matches, 3 runs, 1 wicket)

R Singh and I Nandakumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Paul is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Bhadriraju (2 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Gokhale and B Bhadriraju. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. G Kodali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

T Satish

T Satish is one of the best players in today's match as she will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for UAE Women U19. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

I Nandakumar

I Nandakumar is one of the best picks for today's match as she will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19, Match 3

I Nandakumar 3 runs and 1 wicket 64 points R Rajith 45 runs 59 points R Singh 43 runs and 1 wicket 90 points T Satish 145 runs 132 points B Bhadriraju 3 wickets 204 points

UAE Women U19 vs USA Women U19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

UAE Women U19 vs USA Women U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Satish, A Kolan.

Batters: I Vaghela, R Rajith, S Singh.

All-rounders: R Singh, I Nandakumar, S Paul.

Bowlers: B Bhadriraju, S Gokhale, G Kodali.

UAE Women U19 vs USA Women U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Satish.

Batters: A Chudasama, R Rajith, I Vaghela.

All-rounders: R Singh, I Nandakumar, L Keny, V Mahesh.

Bowlers: B Bhadriraju, P Shah, A Supriya.

